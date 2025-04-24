mobile app bar

Fans Highlight Tom Brady Example as Patrick Mahomes’ Trainer Says Shedeur Sanders Is Unlikely to Be a First-Round Draft Pick

Ayush Juneja
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Shedeur Sanders

Tom Brady (L), Patrick Mahomes (M), and Shedeur Sanders (R). Credit- Imagn Images

It’s hard to believe that after all the hype, his college accomplishments, and leading the nation in accuracy last season, Shedeur Sanders might not hear his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft tomorrow. Yet, many believe that’s a real possibility, with some projecting that teams may select him until the second round.

His draft stock has taken a noticeable hit in recent months, largely due to a wave of negative reports from the NFL Combine that questioned his character, along with continued criticism from analysts throughout the pre-draft process.

Even Bobby Stroupe, the longtime trainer of Patrick Mahomes, doesn’t believe Sanders will go in the first round. He said,

“I don’t think Sanders is going to get drafted in the first round.”

When fans asked why he believed that would happen, Stroupe explained that his opinion was based on watching Shedeur play and listening to how he carries himself. While many fans agreed with his assessment, others pushed back, arguing that it doesn’t necessarily mean Shedeur won’t succeed in the NFL.

Some even pointed out that Tom Brady was a sixth-round pick, and, as one fan humorously noted, “even Jesus rose on the third day.”

Tom Brady famously slipped to the 6th round, going 199th overall in the NFL Draft, despite coming out of a respected program at Michigan. While he was a solid college quarterback, he wasn’t exactly eye-popping on tape, and he certainly didn’t wow scouts with his physical traits.

Brady lacked standout athleticism and wasn’t considered a physical specimen by any means. In fact, he looked like someone who had barely stepped into a weight room, appearing lanky and underdeveloped. His arm strength was average at best — he didn’t generate much velocity on his throws, although his accuracy and ball security were never in question.

To make matters worse, he posted the slowest 40-yard dash time of his draft class, further cementing doubts about his athletic ceiling. What attracted the Pats to him was mental makeup and leadership skills, and the fact that he had some victories under his belt in Ann Arbor.

A few fans still believe Shedeur will be taken late in the first round, possibly by the Steelers. Others argued that if he’s still on the board by then, teams will likely trade up to grab him.

Another explained:

Others wrote,

However, Shedeur Sanders shouldn’t be too concerned, despite the growing perception that he might slip to the second round. He’s still very much a first-round talent. Several teams in this draft still need a quarterback, and there aren’t many better options than him on the board. Shedeur brings a strong set of tools and intangibles that could translate well to the NFL.

Let’s not forget—teams have taken far riskier prospects in the first round before. Not every franchise enters the draft with a closed mind or blindly follows reports and rumors circulating from other teams. The right organization will trust its own evaluation and recognize the upside Shedeur brings to the table.

Even if he goes into the second round, it’s not the end of the world. Drew Brees and Jalen Hurts both went in the second round, after all.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Ayush Juneja is an NFL sports journalist at The SportsRush. With over a year of covering the sport, he has penned more than 1300 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of American Football to be especially thrilling and engaging. A big San Francisco 49ers fan but when it comes to playmakers, he prefers Josh Allen over Brock Purdy. However, he would gladly place Christian McCaffrey in second, someone he supported throughout the 2023 season and who ended up winning the OPOY.

Share this article

Don’t miss these