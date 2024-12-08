Fans Joke Jameis Winston Is Talking About the NFL Script Writers in His Pre-Game Huddle Speech Against the Steelers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) celebrates his first win as a starter after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The NFL script writing its games has become a go-to joke for its fans, and Jameis Winston just gave them another reason to crack it. Winston has started to go viral in recent weeks with his pre-game speeches. He was captured on video giving another enthralling speech to his teammates before they ran onto the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend.

Winston’s exact words were, “I don’t want to spoil a secret, but it’s already written what the Cleveland Browns will do today.”

Football fans have been claiming since the beginning of 2023 that the sport is scripted, much like WWE. It’s arguably used half the time as a coping mechanism for fans after they lose a game they feel they should have won. The other half the time, it’s just a running bit. But fans took Winston’s speech and ran with it, to say the least.

While his words might be taken out of context, Winston provided the NFL conspiracy theorists with video gold. More continued to poke fun at the running joke.

If the NFL was scripted, this would probably be a video they’d want scrubbed from the internet. And if Cleveland goes on to get an upset victory in Week 14, fans might be calling for an investigation. Jokes aside, one fan simply wanted more Jameis speeches in his life.

Winston has really taken social media by storm in recent weeks. His personality is so unique and likable that it feels like a camera is always on him whenever he speaks. But this time, he went viral for all the wrong reasons.

However, Winston’s words may have been misinterpreted. He is a very religious person; he recently gave a speech about his teammate, Deshaun Watson, and referenced his faith many times. It’s quite likely that Winston was just referencing a relation between his faith and manifesting destiny. He did give a speech along similar lines earlier in the season.

Nevertheless, the conspiracy of the NFL being scripted lives on. While there have been some suspicious moments in recent seasons, there is no proof to support this belief. The level of coordination and effort that would be required for such a scheme is far greater than simply playing the games fairly and accepting the outcomes. Additionally, the level of secrecy necessary would be impossible to maintain in today’s digital age.

What makes the WWE fun is that people who watch it know that it’s scripted. They are purely there for the entertainment. It would make no sense for the NFL to script their games too — as they are already full of entertainment naturally. But it won’t stop fans of the theory from picking apart every little shred of evidence like Winston provided.