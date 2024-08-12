Fans Left Impressed With Bearded Daniel Jones Making Kay Adams Stutter During Interview

Since becoming the starting QB for the New York Giants, Daniel Jones has frequently been scrutinized for his inconsistent performances. However, he recently received some positive attention from fans, though not for his on-field performance. Instead, it was his not-so-scratchy beard that quite evidently caught Kay Adams off guard.

Throughout her broadcasting career, Kay has made a name for herself by being one of the smoothest and most spontaneous interviewers in the sports media industry. Therefore, fans were naturally surprised when, during her sit-down interview with Jones, Adams was caught stumbling over her words.

The rare moment happened when Kay and Daniel were discussing the QB’s music preferences. Much to her surprise, Jones unabashedly admitted that he is a fan of the much controversial country singer Morgan Wallen. It is at this moment that Kay was caught stuttering as she failed to find words to move the conversation ahead.

Nah bearded DJ rly got so much aura he got Kay Adams stuttering pic.twitter.com/WBHR9Jbt4g — OGF (@4timers) August 11, 2024

While some saw Kay’s slight shock as a reaction to Jones’ nonchalant pro-Wallen stance, the majority of the netizens saw Kay’s stutter as a result of her getting enamored by Jones’ new bearded look, which has even found a lot of suitors online.

Jesus Christ this guy’s got game! — Thomas Setter (@Tom_Setter) August 12, 2024

Oh she STUTTERING — Marius (@mar_tyner) August 11, 2024

As a major section of the internet was busy shipping the QB with Kay, a few sane heads pointed out how the broadcaster is always super friendly with each guest on her show.

Kay Adams is like that with every athlete — Colin Hendrix (@cHendrixT3) August 11, 2024

Others, meanwhile, expressed their disappointment at seeing their “crush” Kay Adams getting charmed by Jones’ beard.

I’m crying — Carly (@carlymersky) August 12, 2024

On a normal day, shipping Adams and Jones simply because the latter’s beard impressed the former might be dismissed as cheap Wattpad fiction. However, the sports commentator stirred the pot even further by posting a video that seemed to imply her interest in the QB’s beard.

Kay Adams breaks internet with latest video about Jones’ beard

After the internet went ablaze with theories about Adams stuttering due to Jones’ beard, the broadcaster joined in on the fun with a tacky video.

In a video posted on “X”, Kay is seen battling with the voices in her head who are constantly asking her to “don’t do it”. But eventually, Kay gives in, as the video cuts to Adams asking Jones about his beard.

I’m team “Daniel Jones keep the beard”.. you? pic.twitter.com/vkinmN4xRS — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) August 11, 2024

That said, it’s sporting of Adams to fan the flame of netizens’ theories. On the other hand, compliments also have to be given to Daniel Jones’ stylist for advising him to grow a beard. The facial hair has added a much-needed menacing look to his face.

The QB, however, would be hoping to translate this newfound menace to the field as the upcoming season proves to be a make-or-break season for him.