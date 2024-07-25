Fans Left in Disbelief as its Revealed That Brock Purdy Wasn’t Healthy Enough to Start the 2023 Season

Former Iowa State quarterback and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy warms up at the Brock Purdy Youth Football camp at Jack Trice Stadium football practice field on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Ames, Iowa

Brock Purdy’s 2023 season was nothing short of a rollercoaster. He managed to lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in his first season as a starter, proving he’s got some serious grit. But there’s a twist. As it turns out, Purdy wasn’t quite at his best when the season kicked off, and he still delivered quite well.

According to Brett Kollman from the Bootleg Football Podcast, Purdy was still in rehab mode through November. He wasn’t even close to fully healthy halfway through the year. As Kollman made the revelation, it paints a picture of Purdy playing through significant discomfort and limitations:

“This information that we got in the offseason, he was actually rehabbing through November. He was not healthy to start of the year. He wasn’t even healthy halfway through the year.”

While many were skeptical about Purdy, especially with the labels that stuck with him including Mr. Irrelevant and system QB, these behind-the-scenes looks at Purdy’s season speak volumes of his impressive performance.

Naturally, fans were quick to react, and their responses were a mix of disbelief and excitement. Many were astonished that Purdy managed to perform so well under such challenging conditions and are now eagerly anticipating what he’ll do with a fully healthy offseason:

Look what he did with a bum elbow last year, only top 5 in most categories that mattered. I’m excited to see what he does with a HEALTHY arm and a full off season to get strong and gel with Kyle and the guys. — Ronnie Lott guy (@JonnyDough74) July 22, 2024

AND HE WAS IN THE MVP CONVO. IMAGINE now with a HEALTHY offseason. Incoming mvp season! — FunnyTweets (@FUNNYTWEETS2456) July 22, 2024

So what you’re telling me is he got that dawg in him — Jose (@jose_briseno620) July 22, 2024

Oh they ain’t ready for a healthy Brock — Football Talk (@Football_Talk2) July 23, 2024

As fans pointed out if Purdy could deliver top-notch performances while still recovering, a fully fit Purdy could be even more explosive next season. With a full offseason to recover and strengthen, expectations are sky-high for what this resilient quarterback will achieve next. But there’s a pertinent question that remains.

How Will Purdy Do in 2024?

Naturally, Brett Kollman’s claim that Brock Purdy wasn’t fully healthy throughout the 2023 season created a lot of buzz. But, most fans have raised eyebrows at the statement as they question if it’s actually the truth. Well, only the team knows. However, the information in the public domain about how Purdy is building back up for his second season as a starter has managed to console those in doubt.

It’s clear that Purdy is starting the 2024 season in peak condition. After his elbow surgery was initially delayed due to swelling, ESPN reported that the San Francisco 49ers had a head-scratcher on the procedure he’d need

. The ideal outcome was a UCL repair with internal brace augmentation, which offers a shorter recovery time compared to the more invasive Tommy John surgery, and that’s what they finally opted for.

The positive development hasn’t clarified the past situation for sure. However, it has managed to reassure the fans and analysts to at least wait and watch Purdy’s return in 2024.