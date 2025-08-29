Fans Notice How Micah Parsons’ House Was Already Packed While He Was Celebrating His Packers Move (Video)

Micah Parsons has had a very frustrating 2025 so far. He has been at odds with his team’s owner/general manager for months, and he hasn’t been able to go through proper offseason preparation because of it. But now, he’s free.

Advertisement

After Jerry Jones attempted to lock Parsons into a contract with a handshake like this was the 1920s, Parsons balked. He wanted his agent to look it over. But Jones didn’t like that, so communication collapsed. A hold-out, a hold-in, and a trade request later, Parsons has been freed from Jones’ clutches with a blockbuster trade to the Green Bay Packers.

News of the trade, which also sent two first-round picks and Pro Bowl DT Kenny Clark to Dallas, was quickly followed by that of Parsons’ massive new deal. Four years and $188 million, to be exact. That’s a $47 million AAV, which puts him way ahead of any other non-QB in the league. By $6 million, in fact. Parsons was clearly hyped up about the sign-and-trade situation, as evidenced by a video of him dancing around his house afterwards.

MICAH PARSON REACTION AFTER SIGNING A HISTORIC 188 MILLION DOLLAR DEAL. 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/zoXSpq5cRN — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 29, 2025

Parsons can be seen jumping, running, and dancing around as he celebrates his departure from Dallas and his record-breaking deal. We can’t tell which one he’s more excited about. However, a few astute fans noticed some things in the video that pointed to Parsons’ departure being in the works for longer than it seemed.

“House was already being packed up. He knew,” pointed out one shrewd Redditor. “Doesn’t even have water in his pool lmao,” replied another with an even more discerning eye. “Hmm that back doesn’t appear to be tight anymore,” said another, noting that Parsons had been making a meal out of a slight back issue in the days leading up to the trade.

“I’d be excited joining the team that knocks you out of the playoffs every year too,” said another. They are obviously referring to the Packers beating Parsons’ Cowboys 48-32 in the 2023 Divisional playoffs. Green Bay also knocked Dallas out of the 2016 and 2014 playoffs.

Trading your best player to your playoff bogeyman is a pretty ill-advised move. But it feels like with the price of the trade and Parsons’ contract, the youthful Packers were the only dancing partners likely available. The two teams will get to face off quickly, with a Sunday Night Football matchup in Dallas set for Week 4.

To crystallize the impact of this deal, just take a gander at how Vegas reacted. Prior to the deal, the Packers were +2,200 to win the Super Bowl. A middle-of-the-pack team. But now, their odds have dropped down to +1,300. That places them sixth, meaning they are the sixth-most likely team to win the Super Bowl this year. Dallas, meanwhile, went from a long shot at +5,000 to an even longer long shot at +6,000.