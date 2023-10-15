Shedeur Sanders Admits He Wasn’t Paying Attention To Deion Sanders’ Message At Halftime In the Locker Room

Oct 13, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass in the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado has something new to offer each week whether it’s an electrifying victory or a heart-wrenching defeat. However, blowing a 29-0 lead at halftime was something no one could have seen coming. As the stunning defeat came, it had Shedeur Sanders admitting that he wasn’t paying attention to Deion Sanders at halftime.

In his post-game press conference posted by CFB on FOX, Shedeur was asked about his dad’s message at halftime after they conveniently had a dominating lead. He revealed that he barely remembered what he said as he was locked in on the game already.

Shedeur Sanders Admits to Missing Coach Prime’s Halftime Advice

The reporter at the post-game conference directed a question to Shedeur Sanders, pointing out comments made by his father, Deion Sanders. He asked about Deion Sanders’ observations regarding complacency leading into the locker room, inquiring about his halftime message.

“Dad [Deion Sanders] was just talking about how he noticed complacency heading into the locker room. What was his message at the half?”

Shedeur took an honest tone to the question acknowledging that he could barely recall what Coach Prime suggested in the locker room. He also mentioned that he was in a different mental state at the time.

“I’m not gonna lie. I don’t even remember because I was just so locked in the game. I got just a different frame to get in when you play four quarters.”

Adding context, the game against Stanford Cardinal was a total disappointment for the Colorado Buffaloes as they caught up against the 29-0 lead. The winning team’s QB Ashton Daniels played a significant role in the team’s victory with four touchdowns and 396 yards, with only 35 of them before halftime.

Deion Sanders Backs His Son for the best Quarterback

Deion Sanders expressed a high level of trust in his son and the Buffaloes’ quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. He emphasized that he was one of the best quarterbacks and that he had the ability to lead. He mentioned that the team scored well placing it as evidence of Shedeur’s competence.

“We have a really good quarterback and I trust him that’s why we went right down to score.”

Deion Sanders’ statement suggests that in essence, Shedeur Sanders is a strong player and there is much cohesion. Additionally, while the latest game was difficult for the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur Sanders has been performing consistently well, evidently. His performance over the season has resulted in a 150% increase in NIL value, pointing to his growing likeness. His legwork like his father and his quarterback skills, rewriting records from day one has attracted much appreciation.

Therefore, Sanders’ belief and faith in his son as the Buffaloes quarterback are not only relatable but backed by stats. It is also commonly shared by most who follow the Colorado football program.