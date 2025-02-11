“They Should Sell Out Immediately”: Deion Sanders Endorses Darius Sanders’ Black and Gold Nike Shoes Ahead of Shedeur’s Celebrity Super Bowl Matchup

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders with his sons Shedeur Sanders (left) and Deion Sanders Jr. (right) on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders had a shoe deal with Nike during his NFL playing days. Their relationship continued following his retirement. However, in 2009, he split with the company for Under Armour.

Advertisement

The two entities eventually mended fences in 2023, when “Coach Prime” became Colorado’s football coach.

Since then, Sanders and Nike have reestablished themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Sanders’ reintroduced Nike Air Diamond Turf 1 sold out “within minutes” two weeks ago.

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Sanders commented on a new sneaker with a fresh colorway modeled by Buffaloes media mogul Darius Sanders. He expects them to fly off shelves just as fast as the Diamond Turf 1 did.

“That black and gold, they should sell out immediately.”

No official release date or name has been revealed for the black and gold shoes. Despite this, if history is any indication, Sanders’ prediction is destined to come true.

While his father was making business moves, Shedeur Sanders was making waves. He drew immense fan attention in the lead-up to Super Bowl LIX.

He also received special access to a shoe store boasting many rare pairs of Jordans. However, he declined to walk out with any because he “only wears [Deion’s] shoes.”

Shedeur Sanders after being showed a rare pair of Jordans in the Sneaker Store “I only wear Dad (Deion Sanders) shoes” “I don’t wear nobody else shoes, I don’t wear Jordans…My Dad got his own shoe” : @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/InxTs2sRQa — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) February 9, 2025

Shedeur, after his other obligations, appeared as a special guest at the NFL’s Flag Football contest on Saturday night. There, he met Angel Reese, Kai Cenat and Druski, among others.

This moment between Shedeur Sanders and Druski at the NFL Flag Football Game : @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/QYtnlNkIq6 — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) February 9, 2025

Sanders is hoping to attend Super Bowl Week as a participant for the game early in his NFL career. His chances of doing so will be impacted by where he lands in the 2025 NFL Draft.