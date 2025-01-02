“He Could Get Dinged in the First Play of Playoffs”: Shannon Sharpe Isn’t Pleased With the Eagles for Resting Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley was on the verge of creating history this season. He was short one game and around 100 yards of breaking the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing yards record. However, the Eagles decided to rest him for the last game against the Giants, effectively taking away his shot. This has infuriated many football fans and analysts alike, including former TE Shannon Sharpe.

Advertisement

With their playoff spot secured, the Eagles saw no reason to start Barkley for the final game of the regular season — as is common for teams to do to prevent injury to their star players. However, Unc and Ocho think it was unfair of the team to do so. Sharpe blasted the Eagles for their decision:

“They make it seem like ‘Oh if he played in the final game, he might get dinged up.’ Bro, he could get dinged in the first play of the playoffs…He is a 101 yards away!”

Barkley will conclude the regular season just 101 yards away from surpassing Eric Dickerson’s NFL record of 2,105 rushing yards, a record that hasn’t been broken since 1984. The Eagles would obviously like to look at the bigger picture and prioritize getting to the Super Bowl.

However, Ocho believes the RB could’ve done both: set the record and helped the Eagles get the Lombardi.

Yes, Barkley could’ve made history had he gotten the chance to play that last game against the Giants. However, the truth of the matter remains that the Philadelphia Eagles are focused on securing a championship title, and Barkley is their most valuable and impactful player. He has been, throughout the entire season.

So, it makes sense that the Eagles would prioritize his well-being and team success over the chase for an individual accolade. Although it may feel like Barkley has been robbed of a career milestone, we can all agree that the RB is in a league of his own. If he couldn’t crush the record this season, he’s gonna do it in the next one.