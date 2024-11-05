Fans React as Baker Mayfield Points to God After Losing the ‘Overtime’ Coin Toss to Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs have an impeccable record in overtime play, with their recent Super Bowl win performance being a testament to this fact. The AFC West team has won all their past five OT battles, out of which, they got the possession of the ball first in four of them. History repeated itself in Monday’s matchup, with Patrick Mahomes winning the coin toss over Baker Mayfield—and the Bucs QB had an expected reaction.

It was as if Tampa Bay’s quarterback foresaw his team’s fate upon losing the toss, which was clear in his disappointed body language. A clip of the moment has since gone viral, as the signal-caller’s fears were proven right with the Buccaneers’ 30-24 defeat.

In the clip, the two offense leaders walk to the referee, with Mahomes choosing heads and Mayfield choosing tails. Fortune favored the Chiefs, though, and as the official announced “Heads,” the Buccaneers QB threw his head back with a wince, glancing to the heavens in defeat.

Mayfield pointed to the sky before ultimately shaking Mahomes’ hand and jogging back to his team, hoping the Bucs defense would work its magic.

Baker’s reaction to Mahomes and the Chiefs winning the OT coin toss pic.twitter.com/75hS7WFcTU — ESPN (@espn) November 5, 2024

As the Chiefs successfully kept their undefeated streak intact, now at a record of 8-0, it was a heartbreaking and unfortunate loss for Tampa Bay. Mayfield’s reaction to the coin toss reflected just that, and fans couldn’t help but empathize with the quarterback.

One fan wondered how the team’s 3-hour labor was uprooted by mere luck since the Chiefs were sure to end the game with the ball with them, as was echoed by another.

Imagine playing an NFL game for 3 hours then it comes down to a coin flip — PlasticCornet (@PlasticCornet) November 5, 2024

Bro knew he wasn’t getting the ball back — Charlie Quinn (@CharlieQuinnMMA) November 5, 2024

Some frustrated fans called the rule unfair, insisting that a change is necessary. They argued that both teams should get an opportunity to score.

He knew what was about to happen. Rule needs to change. Coin flip should not decide the game. Each team should get one possession. — Tom Highfield (@TomHighfield) November 5, 2024

When will the NFL change these stupid OT rules. Both teams should be given a chance. Not make it based on a coin flip. — chris (@chrisizit) November 5, 2024

Following the loss, Tampa Bay fans also threw shades at Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles, whose decision could have ended the game before the fourth quarter.

Patrick Mahomes’s stroke of luck

When Mayfield found Ryan Miller in the fourth quarter with just 27 seconds left on the clock, Tampa Bay faced a major decision. A field goal would give them a tie, and a chance in the overtime. But a two-point conversion would give them the victory, though it would come with a risk of defeat, if unsuccessful.

The Bucs took the safer route and decided to tie the game. This move, however, turned out to be game-changing, game-losing, as the Chiefs won the game with the flip of a coin.

Everyone knew that once ‘Magic’ Mahomes‘ had the ball, there wasn’t a chance of Mayfield getting a go at it, and fans have the head coach’s conservative approach to blame. They argue that the team should have gone for the Chiefs’ throat, the two-point conversion.

However, the HC Todd Bowlers had different plans, and they backfired. The Chiefs easily secured their eighth straight win with a 70-yard drive in overtime, with Kareem Hunt ending it with a touchdown. And while fans are venting their frustration against Bowles, Andy Reid is happy about the opposing coach’s decision.

When asked by the media if he was surprised by Bowles’ decision to go for a kick in the fourth quarter, Reid replied with a “No,” while expressing his satisfaction with how it turned out.

“No, but I’m glad he did.”

The Buccaneers failed to achieve a winning score, currently standing at 4-5. They will get their chance at a comeback with a matchup with another Super Bowl team, the 49ers next Sunday.