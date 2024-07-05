Fans Stoked To See Resurfaced Clip Of Jason Kelce Crushing the National Anthem At an NBA Game

Mar 30, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce reacts before the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports.

For most NFL fans, Travis Kelce is rated as the most versatile both on and off the field. But his elder brother Jason Kelce is not far off either. Apart from being one of the greatest Centres of his generation, and a professional beer chugger, a resurfaced clip now proves that he can sing well too.

A couple of years ago, Jason Kelce became the first person to ring the bell and sing the National Anthem on the same night of a 76ers game. The NFL star stumbled upon this opportunity courtesy of his former teammate Connor Barwin’s charity.

Kelce wanted to promote his friend’s charity and he did so by singing the National Anthem at the game. Surprisingly for many, he did a pretty good job singing it which earned him a lot of praise. The clip has now resurfaced yet again surprising many.

I’ve never seen this before! Jason Kelce absolutely crushing the national anthem. What can’t he do?! #FourthOfJuly

pic.twitter.com/xbyyiNANQ3 — Lexi (@lexiosborne) July 4, 2024

As expected, fans were first surprised at the NFL star’s brilliant performance. A few were also taken aback by Jason’s impressive vocal range.

Huge props for this because the SSB is inaccessible for most people who are not singers. The range is insane for non-singers. Most people do not sing it simply because they know they cannot. But he has a great musical ear, so makes the voice comply. Good stuff! — Losing Wendy (@losing_wendy) July 4, 2024

Not feeling that patriotic tonight because I really do fear for our democracy. And yet this nearly made me cry. @JasonKelce for President! — Allison (@Chieftie_Alli) July 5, 2024

At least Kelsey isn’t singing the National Anthem like a pop love song and the tempo is right. Kudos. — Becky S. Women’s Rights, Biden 2024 (@BeckySpooner1) July 4, 2024

Others meanwhile couldn’t move past his cosy cardigan that he always seems to wear.

I just want a man to love me as much as Jason loves a cozy cardigan — Alaina (@repXmad_woman) July 4, 2024

That brown sweater showing up in all of life’s important moments — Swiftucky (@swiftucky58749) July 4, 2024

This clip for casual fans was naturally something new. But for long-term Kelce fans, this is not the first time they have heard Jason sing.

When Jason Kelce Topped the iTunes Charts

In December of 2023, Jason and Travis Kelce released a duet song called “Fairytale of Philadelphia” as part of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Christmas-themed team holiday album, “A Philly Special Christmas Special.”

The song upon its release was received with immense love as NFL fans loved this new avatar of the Kelce. Swifties also loved the holiday boo vibes of the song and streamed it enough time to help it be No. 1 on the iTunes chart.

Since the release, Jason hasn’t been linked to any music-related projects. Regardless, it’s such a fresh breath of air to see Jason get recognized for his singing talent rather than being simply stereotyped as a beer chugger.

But we are not complaining. Jason’s Beer Bowl and other casual beer-chugging moments have hyped too many crowds around the country. Now with his singing talents also coming to the forefront, it will be intriguing to see if Jason embraces this side of his and starts dishing out a few songs.