Fans Suspect CeeDee Lamb Is Heading to Kansas City After Major Hint From Hollywood Brown

Sep 29, 2018; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) celebrates with wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Baylor Bears at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys—CeeDee Lamb contract saga is a story that keeps on giving. Hours after Jerry Jones expressed no urgency in extending the WR, Chiefs player Marquise Brown dropped a major hint on social media, implying a potential reunion with his former Oklahoma teammate at Kansas City.

The rumors of Lamb heading to Kansas City first gained traction when the receiver removed “America’s Team” from his social media bio. Things escalated further when he changed the banner photo on his “X” page to a throwback picture of him and Hollywood Brown with the Sooners.

While many initially thought this was Lamb’s way of reminiscing about the good old days, Brown soon followed suit by changing his banner to a photo of the duo from their college days. The subtle changes from both players quickly set social media ablaze, with fans speculating that a reunion with the Chiefs might be on the horizon.

reunion soon — Stefan‍️ (@RoyalsPlsWin) August 9, 2024

After the initial excitement from Chiefs fans subsided, rival fans wondered how much more help Mahomes needed, considering that the team had already signed two WRs this season.

How much help does Mahomes need? — Chris ✟ (@OpoyChase) August 9, 2024

Cowboys fans, however, were the funniest of the lot. They found new ways to cope by speculating this move to be part of a trade deal, sending long-time Cowboys fan Mahomes to Dallas in exchange for Dak Prescott and Lamb.

And Mahomes is a cowboys fan… this trade is making so much sense — G (@Gr4nts) August 9, 2024

Mahomes for Dak and CD — Aric (Back to Back ) (@MasterChiefKc) August 9, 2024

Lamb and Prescott leaving in one window would arguably be the most devastating scenario. And to make matters worse, even Micah Parsons seems to be frustrated with the Cowboys owner.

Micah Parsons backs Lamb in feud with Jerry Jones

Moments after Jones’ surprising public admission of not prioritizing CeeDee Lamb’s extension, the WR simply expressed his disappointment with a one-word reply on X — “lol”.

While it was understandable for Lamb to be frustrated with Jerry’s statements, what’s more concerning is Micah Parsons’ reaction. With his own extension also looming, the star linebacker unsurprisingly sided with his teammate and endorsed his views by retweeting Lamb’s reply.

Micah Parsons retweeted CeeDee Lamb’s frustration with Jerry Jones. They are cooked. pic.twitter.com/F45IkFsh1c — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) August 9, 2024

The prospect of losing Parsons, Lamb, and Prescott all at once is a nightmarish scenario. Unfortunately for the Cowboys fans, it could be a reality.

There’s no doubt that Jerry should have approached the tricky contract extension situation with more nuance. His unabashed reply now has not only managed to piss off Lamb but also sent a wrong message to Parsons.

It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys manage to get themselves out of this mess, as losing the trio should be their last option.