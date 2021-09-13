“F*ck It, Tyreek Hill is Down There Somewhere”: Patrick Mahomes Explains His Incredible Pass Against the Browns, Saying ‘Sometimes It Be Like That’

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are eager to pave the path to their 3rd consecutive Super Bowl. The Browns came close to edging past them in Week 1, but a clutch TD pass to Tyreek Hill saved the day.

For the Kansas City Chiefs, a week 1 loss was never an option. Playing in front of a packed Arrowhead Stadium after so many months, and coming into the game hungry for redemption from the Super Bowl loss, Patrick Mahomes led a late comeback against a talented Cleveland Browns roster.

Trailing 29-20 with 10 minutes to go in the 4th quarter, Mahomes and Hill connected for an unbelievable, and seemingly lucky, 75-yard touchdown. The play cut the Browns’ lead to 2, and KC would eventually win the game 33-29.

This throw and catch by Mahomes and Tyreek Hill 🙌 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/z7KfEe9AS4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 12, 2021

The duo linked for a total 197 yards and 11 completions, once again proving why they’re perhaps the scariest offensive tandem in the NFL. However, even Mahomes that he hit a stroke of luck on that ridiculous pass on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes on TD Pass to Tyreek Hill: “Sometimes it be like that”

Following the Chiefs’ victory, Mahomes poked a little fun at his favorite receiver, telling him that he never actually saw him on the game-changing play, but just saw his “little hand sticking up”.

Mahomes tells Tyreek Hill he didn’t see him on 75-yard TD pass. “I just saw your little hand sticking up.” — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) September 13, 2021

In the post-game presser, reporters obviously wanted to talk about the miraculous 4th quarter moment. One of them asked Mahomes if he had seen the “F*ck it, Tyreek down there somewhere” meme, and the Chiefs QB had a hilarious response.

“It’s funny you said that,” he replied. “I literally just saw that. And I mean, ‘sometimes it be like that’ is what I have to say. Sometimes you just gotta throw it up. He’s a little dude but he goes and catches it and he’s pretty fast, so usually good things happen.”

“Sometimes it be like that” 🤣 Patrick Mahomes reacts to the “F–k it, Tyreek down there somewhere” meme. (via @aaronladd0) pic.twitter.com/u3Jo4od6ho — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2021

Also read: “I sold Tom Brady my house for a major, major f—ing discount!”: When Ty Law rewarded the NFL GOAT for his inspiring work ethic