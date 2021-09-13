" I sold Tom Brady my house for a major, major f---ing discount!": When Ty Law rewarded the NFL GOAT for his inspiring work ethic

Tom Brady has cemented his legacy as the Greatest Player of all time and his 7 Super Bowl rings are a testament to the same. But even the Goat has some interesting and fun stories, incidents, and anecdotes that have taken place over his illustrious 21 years in the league.

Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest NFL player of all time. He is a 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP. His list of accolades is ridiculously long. His longevity is unprecedented. And even after 21 years at the top of his game, he is still one of the best QBs in the league.

He holds the record for passing yards (91,653), completions (8,542), touchdown passes (664), and games started (344). He has 264 career wins, the most by any QB in the history of the sport.

.@TomBrady turns 44 today. — More SBs than every franchise

— Beat 19 teams in playoffs

— 34 playoff wins

— No. 1 all-time TDs

— No. 2 all-time yards

— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan

— 3,039 yards in SBs Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QSqwoQlmJd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

But before all the success and the fame, Tom Brady was just a young starter in the league trying to make a name for himself. And luckily, he had a few teammates that had his back.

Tom Brady got a $100K discount on his first New England House

Tom Brady was thrust into the starting role in his 2nd season but managed to make a big impact, taking over the starting spot for the next 20 years. And during his infamous 3rd season, where the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl, he got a major favour from his teammate Ty law.

“I think back to our first Super Bowl season [2001], and I had a different relationship with Tom, especially when he was younger. We had the Michigan connection, and I sold him my house for a major, major f—ing discount! I left everything — all the furniture, the TVs — it was basically, ‘Just move in your bags.”

“The guy wasn’t making any money, so I sold it to him for probably $100,000-something less than if I had put it on the market. He was such a hard worker and it was like, ‘This is the least I can do.'”

