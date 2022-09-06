“FieldTurf is a problem in the NFL’, San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa Rips the NFL For Not Prioritizing Players’ Safety

Nick Bosa has been an absolute force since entering the league 3 seasons ago. He has managed to wow the fans even with a torn ACL injury in his second year.

Nick Bosa was drafted with the 2nd overall pick from The Ohio State University 3 seasons ago. He was taken second to Kyler Murray, the quarterback of a division rival for the 49ers.

Bosa left his mark in his rookie year which played a key part in the 49ers advancing all the way to the Super Bowl. They eventually lost to the Kansas City Chiefs due to Patrick Mahomes and his heroics.

Don’t understand why they do this with their offensive line that has to go up against nick bosa this Sunday . Good luck with that . It’s near Szn in 6 days 💪🏻#NickBosa #FTTB #NinerFootball https://t.co/lC84uijj1m — Kevin Rorie (@ThatNinerGang10) September 5, 2022

Bosa came back healthier in his second year, ready to make another leap. However, in just the second game of the season, Bosa tore his ACL completely in a game against the New York Jets in MetLife.

That year set records for most season ending injuries which brought a lot of discussion into league circles about turf.

Also Read: “He might join Tom Brady at Bucs”: $45 million Rob Gronkowski’s agent drops a massive hint regarding the TE’s second-coming

Nick Bosa continues to fight for justice for better playing situations

Bosa understood first hand the consequence of subpar playing surfaces. Playing on MetLife stadium with turf is much more riskier than playing on regular grass. This fact is backed up by damning statistics which sensibly conclude that turf should be replaced.

The NFLPA found that players have a 28 percent increased rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries while playing on artificial turf compared to regular grass. Players are at a risk of a 32 percent higher rate of non-contact knee injuries on turf along with a 69 percent increased rate of non-contact foot or ankle injuries on turf.

Bosa explained from his own experience that turf is super soft and the field is more sinking which is like playing a high intensity sport on sand, to exaggerate. As we can imagine, it is much easier to sustain an injury when the ground gives resistance to movement.

“I really think FieldTurf is a problem in the NFL, and the turf I played on in New York was brand new. It was super soft, and apparently, they rolled a cement roller over it twice after the game because we had two ACLs and a bunch of other injuries on it.”

Dear @NFL & Team Owners,

Countless fans and players are calling on you to #FlipTheTurf. We’re here to help!

Any team that says yes, we’ll bring the grass.

No questions asked.

💚 Penningtonhttps://t.co/OS6oP8PvNa pic.twitter.com/zIZXeDOo7r — Pennington Lawn (@pennington) February 15, 2022

Nick Bosa has also started a petition aimed at the league to change all turf to grass. Most stadiums already have a grass field which players highly prefer.

Also Read: 3 NFL Free Agents including Odell Beckham Jr. that Your Team Should be Looking for this Season