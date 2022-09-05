“He might join Tom Brady at Bucs”: $45 million Rob Gronkowski’s agent drops a massive hint regarding the TE’s second-coming

NFL legend Rob Gronkowski retired from the game for the second time earlier this year. However, his agent believes that the TE might un-retire once again.

Rob Gronkowski has made a name for himself at the highest level. Often regarded as one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game, Rob, just like his good friend Tom Brady, started his NFL career with the New England Patriots.

The 4-time Super Bowl champion demolished several records in his illustrious career. However, Gronk left the Patriots after a 9-year long stint and announced his retirement in 2019.

Back then, Gronk had stated that although he is physically fit to play more, football is actually bringing him down. He claimed that the desire to play more has simply disappeared which is why he is calling it quits.

However, Gronk surprised everyone when he un-retired and decided to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Even then Bucs coach Bruce Arians made it absolutely clear that it was Brady who wanted Gronk in the team at any cost.

Also Read: “Hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw to himself”: $8 million worth Bears legend destroys Packers for losing Davante Adams, making their games look ‘like playing fetch’ with his dog

Rob Gronkowski’s agent wouldn’t be surprised if the TE un-retires once again

Brady’s wish was fulfilled and Gronk ended up achieving in his first season after un-retirement what many can only dream of. Rob played a crucial role in guiding the Tampa Bay unit to a Super Bowl victory.

However, earlier this year, Rob again announced his retirement and many opined that he might not un-retire this time around. Even Gronk has admitted on various occasions that he is looking to move on in life.

However, most recently, Gronk’s agent said a few things about the great TE that has re-ignited the comeback rumors. “It looks like Rob is having a great time without football. It looks like he’s really enjoying himself. He says he’s retired for good, but I always stick with my opinion,” he claimed during an interview with Rob Maaddi.

“As I said before, I wouldn’t be surprised if circumstances played out where Tom Brady and the Buccaneers need Rob. If later in the season Rob decides to come back for his guy Tom Brady and maybe finish the year and help the team win another championship,” he added.

If Rob actually ends up rejoining the Bucs then it would be one of the biggest stories of the season.

Also Read: $250 million QB Tom Brady received $960,000 loan during pandemic and then purchased a multi-million-dollar boat