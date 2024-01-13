Flying Under the Radar, Cowboys GM Jerry Jones Makes the Secret Off-Season Move That Secures Dallas Future

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are heading into the playoffs on the back of a very talented roster, and a lot of that credit goes to their vice president of player of personnel, Will McClay. While McCarthy and his team deserve a lot of praise for their great performances throughout the season, the effort it took on the part of McClay to build such a roster deserves all the appreciation.

Advertisement

And it looks like Jerry Jones is continuing the process by bringing the guy who makes the call behind the scenes. McClay has been with the Cowboys scouting department for the last 22 years but was made VP about 7 years ago. During this long tenure, McClay has overseen the scouting process from college level to pro personnel, working hand in hand with their owner/GM Jerry Jones and chief operating officer Stephen Jones, as well as McCarthy.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/es3_09/status/1745877773623984371?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

With McClay at the helm, America’s team has aced the drafting process. Players like CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Tyler Smith, Mazi Smith, and a few others have come through the door as first-round picks. In 2022, they added Sam Williams and Jake Ferguson to their ranks. But the real highlight of that year’s draft class was the fifth round, where the Cowboys used two picks to add DaRon Bland and Damone Clark, as per Blogging the Boys.

Lamb has over 1700 receiving yards and 12 TDs this season while Parsons has 14 sacks and is one of the frontrunners for DPOY. Bland has been sensational as a cornerback this season. Along with his 69 tackles, he has picked off opposing QBs nine times and has even scored 5 TDs. Meanwhile, Clark has bounced back from injuries from last season and has 109 tackles, 1 fumble return, and 2 pass deflections.

Notably, McClay is also behind the decision to draft Dak Prescott to the franchise, and it has been nothing short of fulfilling since. While he has brought in players of the highest caliber, he has also safeguarded the team from players like Johnny Manziel, who couldn’t hold a Cowboys jersey because of McClay.

Given his immense contribution to Dallas’s success in recent years, it was a great decision from Jerry to lock him down, despite interest from other franchises.

No Outside Interview for Jerry Jones’ Secret Weapon

Jerry Jones always has the Cowboys’ best interest in his heart, but he hasn’t always made the best decisions. But this time, Jerry has done what’s necessary for the progression of his football club. He has locked down his long-time scout and vice president of players personnel for now.

Advertisement

There was growing speculation that the 57-year-old would be looking to depart after 22 years, as teams across the league showed interest in hiring him as their GM. The Commanders and the Los Angeles Chargers had reportedly sought permission to meet with McClay as well. But it looks like the Cowboys need not worry, as McClay refused to take part in those interviews. He feels respected and trusted in Dallas.

“I talked to a couple of people, but I didn’t want to waste anybody’s time,” McClay said on Monday. “I am committed to being here,” McClay said. “I think it’s just a process. When you’re somewhere where you enjoy and respect and trust the work of other people around you, it’s really hard to beat.” as per Dallas Cowboys.com.

While McClay continues to recruit star players for the franchise, the Cowboys will have to break their bad omen and finally leave a mark in the postseason. Notably, they haven’t won the conference since their Super Bowl win in 1995. But Jerry Jones would be hoping that his team can change that this season, as they are set to take on McCarthy’s old team, the Green Bay Packers. The 12-5 Cowboys go into the bout as favorites against the 9-8 Packers and are predicted to win as they will be playing at AT&T Stadium.