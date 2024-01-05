Football World Left Baffled at the Identical Faces of Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh and His Dad Jack

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with his father Jack Harbaugh before action against the Middle Tennessee State Blue Devils Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan Football. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl game and are now headed to the CFP National Championship to face the Washington Huskies on Monday. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has proved how good of a coach he is; however, following his recent win, it was his father, Jack Harbaugh, that left fans in awe.

Jack made an appearance on camera after the Rose Bowl matchup for an interview. When asked about his emotions, Jack expressed his excitement while shouting out his family mantra, “Who’s got it better than us? Nobody!”

Jack mentioned that switching seats with his wife for luck during a crucial drive in the game helped bring success to the team. He hinted at doing the same in the upcoming National Championship game on Monday, suggesting that this little superstition might bring good fortune again.

However, it wasn’t just Jack Harbaugh’s enthusiasm that amazed the fans; it was also the striking resemblance between Jack and his son, Jim Harbaugh. NFL fans noticed this and started conversations on social media about the uncanny resemblance between the two.

Jack Harbaugh, a fortunate dad, has two accomplished football head coach sons, Jim and John Harbaugh. Jim guided his team, the Michigan Wolverines, to the CFP National Championship Game, while John is leading the Baltimore Ravens to the NFL playoffs with an impressive 13-3 record for the season, the league’s best.

Jack Harbaugh’s Coaching Journey

The 84-year-old Jack Harbaugh is himself a National Championship-winning head coach with a profound coaching career. Jack began his coaching journey as an assistant coach at Perrysburg High School in Ohio back in the ’60s. He took on different assistant coaching roles at various colleges before becoming the head coach at Western Michigan from 1982 to 1986.

Although his initial head coaching experience wasn’t successful, Jack found success when he joined Western Kentucky from 1989 to 2002, achieving a much-improved record of 91-68. His team excelled in rushing offense, consistently ranking in the Top 10 every year from 1991 to 2002. In his final season with the Hilltoppers, Jack led the team to win the NCAA Division I-AA national championship. Additionally, Jack Harbaugh currently serves as the assistant head coach of the Michigan Wolverines.

Both the Huskies and Wolverines have never reached the CFP finals. Michigan had quite the journey while clashing with Alabama, as they were almost on the verge of losing the game. However, they were able to even the score with only a minute and a half remaining on the clock. Star RB Blake Corrum’s 17-yard run secured the victory. This matchup will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, on Monday, January 8, 2024. You will be able to stream it on both ESPN+ and Fubo TV.