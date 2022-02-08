“For a guy that didn’t want a farewell tour, Tom Brady seems to be wanting a lot of attention”: Shannon Sharpe slams NFL GOAT for recent comments on retirement

“To my parents and entire family (and extended family of countless friends), I love you and thank you for your never-ending support and love. I could never have imagined the time and energy you have given for me the past 30 years in football. I can never repay you. And just know I love you so much.”

And within less than a week, Brady appeared on the Let’s Go podcast and had some interesting comments about the future.

“I’m just gonna take things as they come. I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never,” said Brady, who played most of his career for the New England Patriots.

“I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life.”

Tom Brady shared his thoughts on possibly coming out of retirement. (via Let’s Go! Podcast/SiriusXM) pic.twitter.com/EIfrVYAZcU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2022

And Shannon Sharpe was not happy, to say the least.

Shannon Sharpe slammed Tom Brady for the way he handled retirement

Undisputed’s Shannon Sharpe had harsh criticism for the NFL legend amidst his long-drawn retirement.

“On a scale of one to ten I’m already over Tom Brady?” Sharpe said. “A 1700. This is ridiculous, Skip. I’m over it. I’ll give it a two. Two to come back. Because I look at it like this Skip. The things that drove him away from the game are still in place if he were to try to come back from the game. He mentioned the people that’s been so supportive of him over the last decade, mainly his wife and kids. Will they not need any more support if he were to come back? So what changed?”

“I mean, the man’s been retired a week,” Sharpe said. “Normally, we let this thing go, you know, you ask him two months or three months from now. Well, you never say never. Hell, we get 72 hours from his retirement, his announcement. And he’s already talking about never say never. For a guy that didn’t want a farewell tour. For a guy that didn’t want that kind of attention. He seems to be wanting a lot of attention now.”