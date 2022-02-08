“For a guy that didn’t want a farewell tour, Tom Brady seems to be wanting a lot of attention”: Shannon Sharpe slams NFL GOAT for recent comments on retirement

Only 3 days after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady opened the door to a possible return in the future. And Shannon Sharpe believes Brady is not over the attention he has been getting.
After much media speculation and rumours, Tom Brady took to social media to thank the world and announce his retirement personally.
“To my parents and entire family (and extended family of countless friends), I love you and thank you for your never-ending support and love. I could never have imagined the time and energy you have given for me the past 30 years in football. I can never repay you. And just know I love you so much.”
“I feel like the luckiest person in the world.” – @TomBrady #ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/rcFjiToWtf
— NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2022
And within less than a week, Brady appeared on the Let’s Go podcast and had some interesting comments about the future.
“I’m just gonna take things as they come. I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never,” said Brady, who played most of his career for the New England Patriots.
“I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life.”
Tom Brady shared his thoughts on possibly coming out of retirement.
(via Let’s Go! Podcast/SiriusXM) pic.twitter.com/EIfrVYAZcU
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2022
And Shannon Sharpe was not happy, to say the least.
Shannon Sharpe slammed Tom Brady for the way he handled retirement
Undisputed’s Shannon Sharpe had harsh criticism for the NFL legend amidst his long-drawn retirement.
“On a scale of one to ten I’m already over Tom Brady?” Sharpe said. “A 1700. This is ridiculous, Skip. I’m over it. I’ll give it a two. Two to come back. Because I look at it like this Skip. The things that drove him away from the game are still in place if he were to try to come back from the game. He mentioned the people that’s been so supportive of him over the last decade, mainly his wife and kids. Will they not need any more support if he were to come back? So what changed?”
“I mean, the man’s been retired a week,” Sharpe said. “Normally, we let this thing go, you know, you ask him two months or three months from now. Well, you never say never. Hell, we get 72 hours from his retirement, his announcement. And he’s already talking about never say never. For a guy that didn’t want a farewell tour. For a guy that didn’t want that kind of attention. He seems to be wanting a lot of attention now.”
What are the chances Tom Brady returns to the NFL?
“I’m already over Tom Brady. A guy that didn’t want attention, seems to be wanting a lot of attention now. I don’t think he makes a comeback.” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/FFeVEIuAtJ
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 8, 2022
