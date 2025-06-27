How Gisele Bündchen Used “Special Stones” to Help Tom Brady Win More Games When They Were Together

It’s probably a good thing Tom Brady retired just a year after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen—because what would he have done without her healing stones? TB12 didn’t just lose a partner and the mother of his children when the Brazilian supermodel walked away. He also lost the spiritual sidekick who, by his own admission, may have played a bigger role in his football success than most realized.

Yes, even the GOAT needed a little help—some of it mystical—to collect his seven Super Bowl rings. Years ago, Brady was asked about his game-day superstitions. His first thought? Gisele—and her beliefs.

According to Brady, Gisele believed deeply in the power of intention: if you focus your mind and energy on something, you can will it into existence. And she didn’t just believe it—she practiced it.

Before games, she would build small altars for him, equip him with protective healing stones, and perform rituals using special mantras. She even made Brady recite the chants himself. At first, he admitted he thought it was all a little strange. But then, it started to work—and that’s when he became a believer.

“I’ve learned a lot from my wife over the years. She’s about the power of intention, believing that things really are going to happen. She always makes a little altar for me at the game because she just wills it so much. So she put together a little altar for me that I could bring with pictures of my kids, and I have these special stones, healing stones, protection stones, and she has me wear a necklace, takes these drops she makes, and say all these mantras. I stopped questioning her a long time ago.”

She became his spiritual guide, steering his path toward victory with rituals and advice. Brady said he followed her instructions to the letter, and—surprisingly—it worked. One example? Before the Super Bowl against the Seahawks, she told him it was going to be a good year. It was. New England won in dramatic fashion.

She didn’t just deliver good news, though. Ahead of the 2015 season, Gisele warned him it wouldn’t be his year. Sure enough, the Patriots lost in the AFC Championship Game to the Broncos.

But in 2016, she once again saw success in the cards. That season ended with one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history—Super Bowl 51 against the Falcons.

In 2019, she told Brady that success was still possible, but he’d have to work harder for it and, of course, keep following her guidance. She playfully referred to herself as a “witch,” casting her own brand of spells and summoning fortune, asking only that Brady trust the process—and her.

So while Tom Brady may be the greatest quarterback of all time, even he had a secret weapon behind the scenes. And it came wearing healing stones and whispering mantras. Tom has openly admitted that he isn’t superstitious. Was love the only reason she went along with Gisele and her superstitions, or did he start believing in them too? Who knows?