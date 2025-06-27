Rob Gronkowski Picks Josh Allen After NFL Fan Asks Him to Choose a QB Other Than Tom Brady

New England Patriots fans, courtesy of Tom Brady, witnessed some of the best quarterback play in NFL history for two consecutive decades. The same, naturally, can be said for players fortunate enough to be on the Pats’ teams of the 2000s. When you suit up with the best, you don’t want to settle for less.

As a result, it’s likely neither Rob Gronkowski nor Julian Edelman would willingly play alongside someone not named Brady if they could replay their careers. But during the latest episode of their Dudes on Dudes podcast, one of their listeners challenged them with an intriguing theoretical:

“If you had to build an offense of the Patriots’ past players… and you had to choose a quarterback, but it can’t be [Tom] Brady… how would you guys go?”

With Brady unavailable, the duo had to call upon another signal-caller to haul in passes from. Gronkowski wasted little time, adding that his decision was a “no-brainer.”

“I think it would be super cool to play with [Josh Allen]… I love his style [and] his game. He reminds me of myself at the quarterback position… first quarterback that popped up in my head.” – Rob Gronkowski

Edelman said he “wouldn’t mind” Allen – even though he plays for one of the Pats’ biggest rivals (Buffalo Bills) – because of his penchant for “[throwing] to slot [receivers and tight ends].” However, he believes a different AFC quarterback would be a better fit in New England’s system.

“I’d love to have [Joe] Burrow. Joey B. Someone in the pocket… you would love to have [Patrick] Mahomes, but our offense is a little different. There’s a little more drop back [passing]… [and] I don’t want someone running as much as Mahomes on third down because I want those third down [receptions].” – Julian Edelman

If you’re New England, you can’t go wrong with Allen or Burrow. It’s possible, though, that this generation of fans would prefer to ride things out with Drake Maye. The No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft flashed frequently as a rookie.

To many, Maye possesses a ceiling on par with that of Mahomes, Burrow, and/or Allen. The trio Gronkowski and Edelman discussed, though, is obviously full of many more proven commodities. If Maye continues developing in year two, it’s possible he’ll be the clear choice for Dudes on Dudes and his team moving forward.