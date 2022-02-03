NFL

“For Brian Flores to make an assumption about my appearance was hurtful and just plain wrong”: John Elway claps back at former Dolphins HC amidst racial discrimination allegations

Brian Flores
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
“Our main goal we talked about was ‘do whatever it takes to win’”: Zach LaVine explains how he had no ego clashes when DeMar DeRozan was acquired by the Bulls
No Newer Articles
NFL Latest News
Brian Flores
“For Brian Flores to make an assumption about my appearance was hurtful and just plain wrong”: John Elway claps back at former Dolphins HC amidst racial discrimination allegations

Brian Flores risked his future after launching a lawsuit against the NFL, the Broncos and…