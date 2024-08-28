“For The Umpteenth Time, Aaron Rodgers’ Jets, on Paper, Are Magnificent”: Chris Broussard

Aaron Rodgers and Chris Broussard (in-picture). Pictures taken from: USA TODAY Sports and First Things First @YouTube.

At 40, Aaron Rodgers might be in the homestretch of his career, but he’s not slowing down one bit. The Jets are primed for a winning season ahead, perhaps even a stretch in the playoffs, but Rodgers is looking to go out “holding the Lombardi.” And Chris Broussard thinks he can do it.

Rodgers’ performance in training camp, his confidence, and the Jets’ revamped roster, specifically the defense, have renewed fans’ hopes about the Jets’ chances this season. As Broussard said on ‘First Things First, the Jets do look pretty good on paper:

“For the umpteenth time, on paper, the Jets are magnificent. Let me bring the paper to you. One of the best defensive backfields in the league… Nice linebacking core… Quinnen Williams upfront… They should be one of the top defenses.”

Talking of the offense, the analyst pointed to Garrett Wilson, who managed to rack up 1000 yards receiving with “one of the worst QBs” in the league last season. Additionally, WR Mike Williams will likely be back in action in a few weeks, after recovering from an ACL injury.

While acknowledging the injury concerns, Broussard expressed confidence in the roster depth to weather any storm.

While Broussard wasn’t particularly thrilled about Rodgers’ Egypt trip during training camp, he thinks the veteran QB is all in since coming back. Rodgers’ fighting spirit, which was on full display during an interview with Albert Breer, has got everyone more optimistic about the Jets’ 2024 season

Rodgers refuses to let an Achilles injury be his final NFL chapter

Rodgers isn’t letting age or injury slow him down. Despite hitting 40 and coming off an awful Achilles tear, he never really questioned his comeback. Indeed, there were doubters, but Rodgers could only see last season’s setback as a pit stop.

In his interview with Breer from Sports Illustrated, Rodgers gave an honest outlook about his motivations:

“Very few guys can do that. I didn’t want my last image to be me getting carted off the field. I knew what the undertaking would be to come back at 40 from a crazy injury like that. It starts with the love of the game.”

The 40-year-old QB is aiming big – one more shot at hoisting that Super Bowl trophy before he hangs up his cleats.

For Rodgers, it’s his pure passion for football that keeps him going. He opened up about his time in Green Bay, proud of what he achieved but making it clear he’s not done yet.