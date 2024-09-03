Former Bills DE Received Death Threats From Fans After Injuring Aaron Rodgers

Sep 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) sacks New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Rogers left the game with an injury after the play. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Last September, New York Jets fans were left devastated when Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with an injury after playing just four snaps for his new team. However, Bills DE Leonard Floyd, who was involved in that ill-fated tackle, began receiving an overwhelming amount of hatred from Jets fans on social media—something he never saw coming.

Advertisement

Now, a year later, when Rodgers is on the verge of another optimistic season in the Big Apple, Floyd has opened up on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” about the intense backlash he faced in the aftermath of Rodgers’ Achilles injury.

With time, the situation grew darker as the DE started receiving death threats, which Floyd believes were intended to demotivate him and disrupt his performance throughout the season. “The fans; they just sent threats, you know, hoping it works for me,” Floyd said.

On social media, haters began sending Floyd nasty messages that targeted not only him but also his family, girlfriend, and two children.

Despite the threats, Floyd remained focused, weathered the storm as he does on the football field, and used the negativity to motivate himself instead.

In the first Monday night game last season, then Buffalo DE Leonard Floyd sacked Aaron Rodgers, who ruptured his Achilles. Now Floyd plays for the 49ers and, once again, will attempt to sack Aaron Rodgers in the first Monday Night game of the season. https://t.co/yyFiaTNstf pic.twitter.com/1m2iWrE9p1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2024

Now that Floyd is a part of the San Francisco 49ers on a two-year, $20 million contract, the Super Bowl champion LVI champion is getting ready to face Rodgers once again in the first Monday Night game of the 2024 NFL Season. And he sure seems ready for another bout.

Floyd prepares for another showdown against Rodgers

As the season opener between the Jets and the 49ers approaches, naturally, the defensive end will be in the news as he prepares to take on Rodgers all over again. The only difference is that Floyd will represent the 49ers instead of the Bills.

That said, Rodgers is also excited about his comeback with the Jets and has previously been vocal about how the 105th NFL season is not going to be his final year; he looks forward to playing for four more seasons.

The 2005 NFL draftee, who played with the Green Bay Packers for 18 seasons before signing with the Jets in 2023, has faced the 49ers in both playoffs and regular-season games. Rodgers currently holds a 6-3 record against the team, which might provide some optimism to the Green Gang nation.

On top of that, the 2024 season opener is set to be different with added weapons in Rodgers’ arsenal, especially in the offensive line. It will be an exciting matchup, for sure.