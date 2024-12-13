Former DB Explains Why the 49ers Shouldn’t Blame Deebo Samuel for Their Loss to the Los Angeles Rams

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) drops the ball after attempting to make a catch against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers needed to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football to keep their season alive. Instead, they suffered an excruciating 12-6 loss that all but sealed their postseason fate. At 6-8, the 49ers’ playoff odds now stand at 0.1%, per Amazon’s telecast.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is facing immense criticism for his role in the defeat. Three days after saying he was “just not getting the ball“, Samuel failed to capitalize on the chances he was given versus the Rams. The 2019 first-team All-Pro gained a paltry 19 total yards against Los Angeles and dropped a key third-down pass in the third quarter.

The Deebo Samuel noise is going to get a lot louder after this third down drop… pic.twitter.com/PhXVptCivh — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) December 13, 2024

Fans have pounced on Samuel following the poor performance and are attributing the loss to him. Locked on 49ers host Eric Crocker – a former defensive back – isn’t joining that crowd. He believes San Francisco’s loss came because of a team-wide issues.

And if yall don’t stop blaming this loss on Deebo Samuel. If a Deebo drop with multiple possessions left in a 1 score game prevents you from winning a game, you have a VERY big problem on your hands. And it ain’t Deebo. — Eric Crocker (@Crocky209) December 13, 2024

Deebo dropped a ball in a 3-3 tie game with 8 and 1/2 minutes left in the 3rd and people are really saying that’s why the 49ers lost lol. Oweeee 49ers are in trouble. — Eric Crocker (@Crocky209) December 13, 2024

Crocker has a point about the 49ers failing to execute offensively sans Samuel. San Francisco accumulated 191 only yards of total offense and went 3-for-12 (25%) on third down. Their struggles allowed Los Angeles to rack up a nearly nine-minute edge in time of possession (19:14-10:46) in the second half and dictate game flow down the stretch.

Eric Crocker isn’t entirely absolving Deebo Samuel of blame

Twitter/X users jumped on Crocker for not placing fault for the 49ers’ loss on Samuel. They interpreted his message as clearance of Samuel from any blame. That couldn’t be further from the case. He replied to numerous comments following his initial post, ensuring fans he’s aware of Samuel’s on-field troubles.

On locked on 49ers we been on Deebo’s helmet. He ain’t played good and hasn’t done anything to warrant the targets he wants. This ain’t a tweet about Deebo. — Eric Crocker (@Crocky209) December 13, 2024

Defend Deebo? he’s been ASS!!! I’ve been saying that most of this season. — Eric Crocker (@Crocky209) December 13, 2024

Samuel’s drop was a momentous play in the game; had he secured the pass, he may have scored a touchdown. At the very least, San Francisco would have earned a new set of downs in the red zone. However, Brock Purdy’s atrocious interception while the 49ers were in game-tying field goal range was an equally-critical error.

PICKED! Darious Williams gets the ball back for the @RamsNFL.#LARvsSF on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/aFav3TtBcs — NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2024

Electing to force the ball downfield to a triple-covered Jauan Jennings instead of taking one of two wide-open alternatives – Ricky Pearsall on a flat route or Patrick Taylor Jr. on a checkdown – on 2nd-and-10 constitutes as an incredibly bad decision. The Rams essentially drained the remaining clock following the interception, which was the game’s lone turnover.

The main sentiment of Crocker’s post was that Samuel is not the biggest or only reason San Francisco scuffled versus Los Angeles. Most fans didn’t seem to agree, but he did have his supporters.

He was absolutely a huge part of why they lost and that drop was critical. But they clearly still had chances to win and blew it including arguably Brock’s worst decision of the year. — G V (@gv49ers) December 13, 2024

He isn’t 100% to blame but he gets partial credit — Mr. Controversy himself (@TommyHouse101) December 13, 2024

There’s a reason 49ers fans have blasted Samuel; including Thursday, he has recorded just 14 catches for 101 yards across his last five games. He hasn’t been able to shoulder a heavy offensive load in the wake of Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk’s injuries. That has certainly contributed to San Francisco’s inability to win, but pointing the finger solely at him is naïve.

Los Angeles (8-6; 7-2 since their Week 6 bye) aims to continue surging in Week 16 against the New York Jets. The 49ers, meanwhile, will travel cross-country for a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (6-7).