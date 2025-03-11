“I’m a Fan of This Move”: 49ers Analyst Gets Honest About Moving on From Kyle Juszczyk and Deebo Samuel

Dec 4, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) celebrates with wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers are often amongst the NFL’s best teams each season. From 2018-2023, they reached four NFC Championship games and two Super Bowls. They entered the 2024 season expecting to do both of those things again. Unfortunately, their roster was quickly beset by injuries, leading to a 6-11 record and last place finish in the NFC West.

Advertisement

This offseason, San Francisco is eager to return to form. But instead of adding to their treasure trove of superstars, they’re subtracting. On offense, the 49ers traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel and released fullback Kyle Juszczyk. On defense, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga both left for the Denver Broncos in free agency.

If San Francisco had offset those losses with marquee signings, there’d be no worry in The Golden City. But the 49ers gave out only two contracts on Monday, and both were to backups. No offense, but tight end Luke Farrell and running back Patrick Taylor Jr. aren’t exactly who fans had in mind when anticipating San Francisco opening its checkbook.

Despite the lack of replacement signings so far, 49ers reporter Chase Senior doesn’t mind San Francisco’s moves. In fact, he’s happy about them. He praised the team’s front office for cutting bait from Juszczyk on YouTube.

“They’re ushering in a new era of [49ers] football in a way… moving on from a couple of franchise cornerstones and some fan favorites… I’m a fan of this move. I don’t think it makes sense in today’s NFL to pay a lot of money to a fullback… the [49ers] want to get younger and shed some salary… [that’s] what they’re [accomplishing].”

Most NFL teams don’t really utilize a fulltime fullback anymore. The position has been phased out of the game throughout the 21st century. San Francisco could easily re-up with Juszczyk in the future at a lesser price. But Farrell, known more for his blocking than receiving chops, will help fill that void in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

San Francisco is undergoing a “philosophical shift” on offense

Juszczyk’s release was, primarily, because of his high salary cap hit ($6,496,750 to be precise). However, to Senior, could be indicative of Shanahan tweaking his scheme.

“I like the philosophical shift we could see on the offensive side… less 21 personnel and more 12 personnel.”

San Francisco ran 21 personnel (2 running backs, 1 tight end) at the NFL’s highest rate last season. Conversely, they ran 12 personnel (1 running back, 2 tight ends) at the second-lowest rate of any franchise. By subbing Farrell for Juszczyk, those rates will dip and rise, respectively, by default. It will also aid the 49ers’ usage of 11 personnel (1 running back, 1 tight end).

These changes will allow Shanahan to more effectively stretch defenses horizontally in 2025. When a fullback lines up in the backfield, defenses will put more defenders in the box. This, theoretically, leaves fewer avenues available for running backs because the defense is better prepared to fill rushing lanes.

When you put more receivers and tight ends in the game, the defense must position players to cover them. Doing so spreads the defense out, giving it fewer resources to devote to the ground game. And when your running back is Christian McCaffrey, one extra second could be the difference between a short gain or long touchdown run.

With Shanahan calling the plays, San Francisco will always have a dynamic offense. As Brock Purdy reaches extension eligibility and earns a hefty payday, the 49ers have to field fewer high-paid stars. As a result, Shanahan must do more to put less-talented players in positions to succeed. Varying his personnel tendencies and formational structures is an effective way to accomplish that mission. And with any luck, it will have San Francisco fighting for a championship again in 2025.