Former Jets GM Casts Doubts on Caleb Williams’ Playoff Hopes With the Bears

Caleb Williams’ start with the Chicago Bears is proving to be slightly turbulent, as he reportedly struggled during his recent OTA. Expectations are sky-high for the 2022 Heisman winner, who was selected first overall and is arguably capable of leading the Bears to the promised land. However, former Jets GM turned NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum has a different perspective.

Caleb is doing everything that it takes for a quarterback to drive his team to the postseason. He has even claimed to surpass Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud’s performance in 2023. Tannenbaum, however, was doubtful about Williams’ immediate impact during his appearance on the Dan Patrick Show via NBC Sports.

When asked if Williams would lead the Bears to the playoffs this season, Tannenbaum bluntly replied, “I don’t.” Further on, Tannenbaum elaborated,

“I think he’s gonna have a great career, and I think we’re placing such an enormous amount of pressure on these young quarterbacks. I think these guys are gonna hit bumps in the road, and that’s just part of development.”

Highlighting the intense scrutiny and expectations surrounding young quarterbacks, Tannenbaum pointed out that patience is vital for the holistic development of these young quarterbacks. The former executive also expressed concern about Caleb Williams’ involvement in the upcoming season of “Hard Knocks,” which can amplify both praise and criticism.

The pressure on young quarterbacks is immense, and Caleb Williams is no exception. While his potential is undeniable, Tannenbaum only wants to be cautious.

Mike Tannenbaum Has a Suggestion for Caleb Williams

While it appeared that Mike’s words could be true to some extent, diamonds are often formed under the hardest conditions. He certainly echoes the same sentiment and went on to outline a strategy for Caleb Williams, especially as he spends his early days with the Chicago Bears.

Recognizing the immense pressure on the young quarterback, who has been thrust into the highest peak there is in Illinois, Tannenbaum emphasized the need for time and patience for Williams to fully settle into his role as a franchise QB.

“The bottom line is you’re the quarterback of the Chicago Bears; you’re like beyond Barack Obama. You’re the most important person from the state of Illinois for the foreseeable future, and that’s gonna take some time,” the former exec remarked.

Tannenbaum took Dan Patrick’s journey as an example while further affirming, “You’ve just got to put your time in.” He even had a word of advice for the Chicago Bears, who see a newfound hope in the former USC standout. Despite the sense of urgency to win, the analyst feels it would be best for the team to prioritize the long-term development of Caleb Williams rather than focusing solely on small wins.

“Let this kid grow, let him develop, let him make some mistakes without the eyes of the whole world seeing it,” Tannenbaum advised.

His perspective highlights the necessity of giving young quarterbacks like Williams the time to adjust. While the transition from college sports into the big leagues has its own challenges, improvement without undue pressure can ensure a more sustainable path to success for everyone involved.