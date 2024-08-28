Former Patriots RB Defends Jerod Mayo’s Preference for Jacoby Brissett Over Drake Maye as Starter

The Patriots released their 53-man roster, and Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye, and Joe Milton are three QBs who secured spots for all the right reasons. Among them, Maye has been the most talked-about, especially after his standout performance in the preseason finale against the Commanders. Even HC Jerod Mayo praised him, but he ultimately chose Brissett as the starter, sparking all sorts of reactions.

Former Pats RB James White, however, defended Mayo’s decision during his appearance on the Money Down podcast. The three-time Super Bowl winner stated that starting Brissett over Maye, even with the latter outperforming the veteran, makes perfect sense.

“Mayo said… Drake Maye is outperforming Jacoby Brissett, but he’s still the second best quarterback… people were like, ‘That doesn’t make sense’ — it makes perfect sense.”

He argued that in any sports competition, the most talented player doesn’t always come out as the winner. Simply competing well can secure a victory, which is why it’s not always necessary to have your best player on the field.

“When there’s a competition… not the best player could win the competition. That’s just the nature of sports. It don’t matter how talented you are, how good you are.”

On top of that, while Jacoby is currently the best candidate for the Patriots’ offense, that could change in the future if things go awry, potentially paving the way for Maye to assume the starting role.

Also, if the offense doesn’t function properly in the first few weeks of the season, inserting the rookie QB into the mix might be a reasonable choice.

White and Mayo shared the locker room briefly during White’s eight years with the franchise. James won three Lombardi Trophies during that time. Even though he didn’t get many starts or perform exceptionally well, he showed up when it mattered most. That said, it’s not surprising that he went on to support his former teammate’s decision.

Fans, however, are eager to see Maye take snaps as QB1, putting pressure on the head coach to start the third overall pick. Despite the mounting doubts, Mayo remains committed to his decision to start Brissett, and the veteran quarterback trusts his coach to stay true to his convictions.

Brissett believes he’ll be the starter in Week 1

Brissett was outperformed by the rookie in limited reps and then suffered a shoulder injury during the final preseason game. Nevertheless, he still believes he will start the season ahead of Maye.

During a telephonic interview, he stated that he hadn’t heard anything from the head coach or anyone else to suggest he wouldn’t start.

“In my eyes, I am starting Week 1. I haven’t heard anything differently. So that’s what I have to go off of.”

That being said, the NFL has numerous examples of teams benching rookie quarterbacks in favor of veterans to ensure better development. Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Jordan Love, and others benefited from this approach, while C.J. Stroud thrived by starting in his debut season. Outcomes can vary for everyone, but the Patriots, who are in rebuilding mode, might prefer not to rush the process.