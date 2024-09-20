Aaron Rodgers is “Slightly Better” Than Jacoby Brissett as a “Pocket Guy” — Analyst Drops Daring Take

Aaron Rodgers is a generational QB and a future Hall of Famer. No one can dispute that. But when you sit out a whole season, people forget you are an elite QB and suddenly you find yourself talked of in the same breath as Jacoby Brissett.

Advertisement

That’s exactly what Colin Cowherd did during an episode of The Herd, stirred the pot with a hot take. He threw shade at Rodgers’ pocket passing by comparing it to that of the Pats QB:

“In his last 20 starts, forget the win-loss record, he had a 91 passer rating. That is closer to the Quarterback he will face tonight, Jacoby Brissett than to the elite guys in the league. Aaron’s 40 and he’s solely a pocket guy and he’s slightly better than Brissett as a pocket guy.”

Per the stats, Rodgers in his last 20 starts, mainly with the Packers, has averaged 201.9 passing yards. He has 29 TDs, 13 interceptions, and a passer rating of merely 91, completing only 64.1 passes and winning 10 times despite playing multiple games against the worst defenses in the league in the Lions, Bears, and Vikings.

Cowherd also highlighted that Lamar Jackson, who gets a lot of criticism for his pocket passing, has a better passer rating of 101 and unlike Rodgers, he can run.

The Jets are six-point favorites going into the Thursday Night fixture. So Cowherd believes if the Green Gang loses tonight, it will be a gigantic loss for them and their Super Bowl aspirations because things are not going to get easier from here on out.

In over a week, they face high-flying Vikings before taking on the Bills in match week 5.

Cowherd is baffled as to why the Jets, led by a 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers with a passer rating of 91, are six-point favorites against the Patriots. The Pats have proven their potential, having defeated the Bengals and pushed Seattle into overtime. However, he did pick the Jets as the winners for tonight.

The Jets are currently playing as favorites as they lead the Pats 14-3 at halftime, with Aaron already passing for 170 yards with a TD.