“I’m a Big Man, I Can Take It” — Jacoby Brissett After Taking 10 Hits in The Patriots vs Jets Game

The Patriots faced a humiliating defeat against the Jets and in the middle of the assault was Jacoby Brissett. He was sacked 5 times by the Jets defense and took 10 quarterback hits while trying to control a faulty offense. However, the constant attack from the Jets shell shocked him and the team faced a record defeat.

After the game, Brissett was asked about the multiple hits he took, he responded that it was just another part of playing football and not something he ‘pays attention’ to:

“I’m a big man I can take it. I’ll always get back up you know that’s one thi,ng about me, I’ll always get back up. Finding ways to make plays man that’s what it comes down to. It’s football I’m supposed to get hit you know, I didn’t sign up for this sport to not get hit.”

Brissett had 12 passes and 98 yards in the game as the team failed to score a single touchdown and earned one of the worst results in the team’s history.

This loss would impact his future with the team as repetitive bad shows might force the team to pass the QB hat to Drake Maye.

He admitted that the Jets “just had our number” and were able to exploit the Patriots’ weakness. He added that the team’s plan backfired and that they would need to review the game footage to figure out the reason for the loss before the Chiefs game.

In the game, the Jets started aggressive play from the first minute and had an 11-point lead by the end of the first half. The Patriots’ defense was struggling without the defense captain Ja’Whaun Bentley. And it became too much for the Patriots’ offense to recover as the Jets added 10 more points to their tally by the end.

When asked if the team had any problem running the plays, Brissett replied that the New York team outplayed them on all levels and the Patriots’ failure was not limited to bad plays.

Surprisingly, it wasn’t the first time the team’s offense crumbled in front of a strong opponent. In fact, it has been a regular show in the post-Brady era.

With the Chiefs as their next opponent, things are looking bleak for the Patriots’ postseason odds and it might end up being just another forgettable season for the franchise.