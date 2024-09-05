Four Major Obstacles Could Prevent Tom Brady From Doing a Good Job at New Workplace

Tom Brady’s trading in his helmet for a headset by joining Fox Sports as a lead Color Commentator. While he achieved new heights during his playing era with the Patriots and the Buccaneers, broadcasting is a different beast!

Boomer Esiason, who transitioned from being a Cincinnati Bengals QB to an NFL Analyst has pinpointed the problems that the seven-time Super Bowl champion might face during his broadcasting debut.

Esiason didn’t mince words while addressing Brady’s soon-to-start struggles. On the field, there’s none who can match TB12’s precision but now, as he starts catering to a larger audience, the former QB needs to break down the complexities of the game in real-time to fans, who may not have as much knowledge as the Hall of Famer has.

“He has a unique voice; it’s going to take a while to get used to that,” said the Bengals veteran on the Greg Hill Show.

Next, as per Esiason, comes the criticism. Brady, who has been immensely respectful towards everybody will now be in a position, where he might have to critique the very coaches and players he has a good rapport with.

Esiason noted that some fanbases, like the New York Jets, who have been at the receiving end of Brady’s dominance, might not welcome his commentary with open arms.

Wrapping up, Esiason compared Brady’s prospects in broadcasting to former Patriots Head Coach, Bill Belichick’s media gig with The 33rd Team as a Strategic Advisor. The former 1998 NFL Most Valuable Player suggested that Belichick would easily adapt to his new career because he wouldn’t be calling games live.

Brady, on the other hand, will be put into the fast-paced live commentary–something that needs quick thinking and sharp analysis. Even for someone of his stature, this could be a formidable challenge.

After playing in the NFL from 1984-1997 with the Bengals (two stints), Jets, and Cardinals, Esiason joined broadcasting full-time. Thus, what he is foreseeing for Brady is not mere speculation, they’re rooted in the challenges he faced when he switched to the booth.

That said, TB12 is no stranger to high-pressure situations and as he joins Fox Sports, the 5× Super Bowl MVP knows that preparation is key.

Inside TB12’s preparation for the broadcast booth

As the former QB’s preparation to join the booth is in full swing, he is leaving no stone unturned. Throughout his career, he has always been known for his meticulous approach and it turns out, he is applying that same sincerity ahead of his Week 1 clash between the Cowboys and the Browns alongside veteran play-by-play announcer, Kevin Burkhardt.

Just like he made notes for his entire NFL career, Brady is similarly resorting to the same old approach of making notes. At his home, he has carefully organized binders–each filled with call sheets, scouting reports, player evaluations, and personal notes from every game he has ever played–all of which will serve as his playbook for broadcasting.

Considering how ready the NFL Hall of Famer looks for his Fox Sports debut, it hints at how Brady is ready to translate his on-field success into insightful and real-time analysis for fans.