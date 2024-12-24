How NFL MVP Boomer Esiason’s Relentless Battle to Save His Son Paved the Way for Innovation in Medical Science

Boomer Esiason, former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, waives before being announced at halftime as a Bengals Ring of Champions inductee at halftime of the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Boomer Esiason was one of the more well-known players in the NFL in the 1980s. His team was a perennial contender, and he won the 1988 NFL MVP en route to leading his Cincinnati Bengals to a loss in that year’s Super Bowl. Now, he’s a respected broadcaster and pundit. However, none of that measures up to his stature in the field of medical research.

When he was two years old, Esiason’s son, Gunnar, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF), a disorder that affects the lungs, among other organs, and makes breathing a difficult chore. Many people affected by CF do not make it to adulthood. Esiason was determined that his son wouldn’t be one of them.

The QB didn’t just do the constant back-patting necessary to help clear the mucus from his son’s lungs. He also created the Boomer Esiason Foundation very shortly after the diagnosis, and he has been at the forefront of the fight against and search for a cure for cystic fibrosis ever since. As former teammate and now-fellow broadcaster Cris Collinsworth put it, Esiason “took over the fight” against CF.

“He took over the fight to rid the world of cystic fibrosis. It sounds ridiculous that a football player could assume that position. But that’s what he did.”

Esiason has said that his “goal in life” is for his son to outlive him, and he’s done everything in his power to make that happen since Gunnar’s diagnosis. His foundation has now raised over $175 million to support the fight against CF and try to research a cure for the disease. Now, an ESPN E60 documentary called “Second Wind: The Boomer and Gunnar Esiason Story”, is coming out to celebrate all that Esiason has done in this fight.

The foundation was fundamental in creating breakthrough medicine to help cure people like Gunnar who live with CF. The drug, which was produced by a company funded by the BEF, has been a godsend for Gunnar and his wife, Darcy, who called it a “miracle”.

“I can’t even think of a word for that feeling of living inside a miracle unfolding right in front of you.”

After receiving that medical treatment as part of a late-stage clinical trial, Gunnar’s life changed. He said that he was able to breathe without difficulty for the first time in his life, just a matter of days after receiving the treatment. He called it something he’ll never “experience ever again”.

“Over the next two days, I just remember coughing, and coughing, and coughing, and coughing just all of this mucus out of my lungs, and then by Thursday, it just stopped. I went to bed on Wednesday night, I woke up Thursday morning, and it was gone. It was like my entire cystic fibrosis symptoms had just gone away. It was like nothing I’m sure I’ll ever experience ever again. The full unencumbered deep breath was like pure bliss.”

With Gunnar’s positive response to the new CF drug, it seems as though Boomer Esiason has fulfilled his promise: ensure that his son lives longer than him.

And it won’t just be his son, but the tens of thousands of other people living with CF in the United States. An E60 documentary seems like the least the outside world could do to celebrate his great dedication to this fight.