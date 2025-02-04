“Fox Sports Should Hire You Full Time”: NFL Fans Are Absolutely Loving Jameis Winston in His New Role

Football fans have long argued that Jameis Winston belongs in front of a camera more often. With his unique and charismatic personality, it’s easy to see why he’s a fan favorite. Well, that wish has started to come true, as Winston has started to dip his toes into live TV after his Browns were eliminated from the playoffs. But fans want even more.

Winston attended the FOX Sports Live show from New Orleans, where he interviewed star players from both Super Bowl sides, like Patrick Mahomes, AJ Brown, Saquon Barkley, and many more. He also chatted with Cooper Manning and even cracked a hilarious joke. It was about as fun as one could imagine.

One of the funniest moments came when Jameis handed out W-shaped cookies and told the players and coaches to, “Eat a W for me.” It was a callback to his viral pregame speech in Tampa Bay, and everyone literally ate it up.

Correspondent Jameis Winston offers to celebrate with Mahomes… by eating a W pic.twitter.com/9a415rcTYt — Dan Aulbach (@AulbachDan) February 4, 2025

Jameis also asked some of the guys where he should sign this offseason. Being a free agent, he will have the opportunity to pick where he wants to go. When he asked AJ Brown where he should sign, he answered, “We got room for you over here.”

It’s refreshing to see players interacting with one another, rather than the usual reporter-to-player exchanges. It cuts through the tension, giving us a glimpse into what the players are actually talking about. While it was nice to see Brown invite Jameis to join their squad, it’s hard to imagine him signing with a team where he’d clearly be a backup. Las Vegas or New York could be a better fit. So, is a broadcasting career off the table? Fans certainly hope not.

Jameis did such a great job reporting that football fans online were quick to ask if he could take on a full-time role. Many believe he’d be a fantastic addition to the lineup of former players working for the station.

Fox Sports should hire you full time…outside your playing career. We’ll done tonight. — Warren Richardson (@gen_warren) February 4, 2025

That said, in the same Superdome where he famously delivered the “Eat a W” speech all those years ago, Winston dropped yet another unforgettable quote. When Cooper Manning asked him what it was like to be on the “dark side” of interviews—aka, interviewing the players instead of being the one in the hot seat—Jameis had the perfect response.

“Well, I mean, since I came out of the womb I was on the dark side,” Jameis quipped.

Drama unfolded when Jameis interviewed Saquon Barkley. The star running back rushed for 2,000 yards just one season after leaving the New York Giants. It was the result of a dramatic saga that ended in Saquon walking to an in-division rival last year. And he doesn’t seem to have stopped paying attention to his former home, which didn’t value him much.

When Jameis asked Saquon like he asked Brown, where he should sign this offseason, the RB responded, “I think New York needs a quarterback right now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @eaglesavenue

It was a slight diss, but not one direct enough to make headlines. Saquon masterfully handled the question and gave Jameis an answer that not many reporters could’ve pulled out. Although, he’s not wrong. The Giants would be a great landing spot for Jameis right now. He would slot in as the current starter, and if they don’t draft any QBs with their third overall pick, he’d get significant playing time.

Jameis showed this past season that he still can command an offense and produce gaudy numbers. He just needs a better coach and an offense that is suited to his playing style to succeed. The good news is, if the next destination doesn’t work out, he always has a spot on the FOX Sports team lined up.