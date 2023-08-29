Urban Meyer Dropped $2,150,000 on a Mansion in Tim Tebow’s Neighbourhood, Months After Taking Up Coaching Duties at Jacksonville

Controversial football coach Urban Meyer signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars two years ago in 2021 and just months after inking his lucrative deal, he had dropped around $2,150,000 on a massive mansion in former QB and TE Tim Tebow’s neighborhood.

As it turns out, Meyer had coached Tebow for 4 years before joining the Jaguars. Hence, the two knew each other well. Moreover, the fact that Tebow was also gearing up to feature for the Jaguars when Urban came in, might have pushed the coach to find a place near the star footballer’s abode.

Urban Meyer Purchased a Lavish Mansion Worth $2.15 million After Securing the Jaguars Head Coach Job

Three months after signing the contract with the Jaguars in January 2021, Urban Meyer put his money to good use by purchasing a house. According to a report by Jacksonville Daily Record, Meyer bought a lavish house worth a whopping $2.15 million in South Jacksonville’s Glen Kernan Golf and Country Club. However, the report stated that the purchase was made through Shelley Jean Meyer Revocable Trust, an organisation named after Meyer’s wife, Shelley Jean Meyer.

The official date of purchase of the house recorded with the Duval County Clerk of Courts was 20th April. Meyer purchased the entire property of 0.72 acres from Satyaprakash and Jennifer Krishnarao, who were the previous owners of the property. The two-storied house consists of four bedrooms and five bathrooms along with a heated pool and spa and summer kitchen.

Following the purchase of the house, Meyer was reunited with one of his former players Tim Tebow, the former NFL quarterback also living in the same neighborhood. This was of added importance back then, as Tebow looked to earn himself a route back into the NFL by reigniting his old connections with Meyer.

Meyer coached Tebow for four years during their time together in the Florida Gators football team. Meyer seemed to bring out the best of Tebow, as the quarterback won the Heimann Trophy in 2007. Tebow eventually earned himself a one-year contract at the Jaguars in 2021, although it would be fair to say his living in close quarters of Meyer didn’t really boost Tim’s cause.

Urban Meyer Eventually Sold the Same House For a Profit of $150,000

Meyer’s tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars lasted only 13 games after he failed to leave the team effectively. The end of his tenure in Jacksonville also signalled the need for him to stop residing in the city. This led to him eventually selling the above-mentioned property less than a year after its purchase in 2022 to the original owners.

The sale was made under the same name as its purchase, the Shelley Jean Meyer Revocable Trust. While Meyer might not look at his time in Jacksonville with pride for sporting reasons, financially he was able to make a good deal of it. According to another report by the Jacksonville Daily Record, the head coach sold the property for $2.3 million, making him richer by $150,000.