“Frustrate Jarrett Stidham From the Start”: Rob Gronkowski Offers Advice to Pats Defense on Disrupting Broncos Backup QB

When Jarrett Stidham was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, they believed he could be Tom Brady’s backup at worst and his successor at best. Needless to say, he did not become the latter.

Stidham remained with the Pats for a few seasons, also backing up Cam Newton in 2020. Afterward, Stidham bounced around a little bit before landing with the Denver Broncos in 2023. He has been the go-to backup ever since, though he is rarely called upon. In fact, Stidham has not thrown a pass since the 2023 season. And that’s why it’s expected there will likely be some rust and jitters for a career backup starting an AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

New England, meanwhile, will now have to beat its former backup QB on the road in Denver to reach its first Super Bowl of the post-Brady era. Pats legend Rob Gronkowski had some advice on how to unsettle Stidham even further and help make that New England Super Bowl dream a reality.

“Get after Jarrett Stidham,” Gronkowski began on his podcast with Julian Edelman, before adding,

“I mean, the guy’s played in how many games? One game in the last two years? I think he has four starts throughout his career… When you get a new guy that’s fresh, that’s getting thrown into the mix in the AFC Championship Game to go to the Super Bowl, just get after him. Frustrate him from the very beginning.”

Stidham has actually appeared in four games over the last two years, but only in 14 offensive snaps. And he had zero pass attempts. His last NFL pass was thrown 748 days ago. Gronk is on the right track here in suggesting some early blitzes and pressures to get the untested and unproven QB off on the wrong foot.

Gronk wants to see the Patriots’ defense take advantage of Stidham’s lack of experience by trying to confuse him with pre-snap movement, unorthodox blitzes, and games on the defensive line.

“Draw up some blitzes,” Gronk continued. “I mean, it’s been so long since he’s seen live NFL game action. So, if you throw blitzes, you throw the schemes, you stunt your defensive line, you bring the linebackers, you throw a safety blitz or a corner blitz in there. Just throw him off his game where he has to read the defense and get him confused from the beginning.”

Gronkowski may have been an offensive player during his time in the NFL, but his strategy for the defense here is shrewd and simple. Someone like Jarrett Stidham will be looking to get comfortable. By throwing different looks and pressures at him early on, the Patriots can keep him from ever finding a rhythm.