“Zach Wilson Has a Tough Time Felling Pressure”: Colin Cowherd Joins the Trolls as Jets QB Delivers Disappointing Numbers Against Chargers

New York, NY, US; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) looks for an open teammate during the second quarter, at MetLife Stadium, Monday, November 6, 2023.

Zach Wilson faced a challenging night as the New York Jets suffered a 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, his efforts couldn’t secure a win during Monday Night Football. Wilson’s lackluster showing led to widespread scrutiny from fans and analysts.

Advertisement

Analyst Colin Cowherd criticized Zach Wilson for his underwhelming performance under pressure. Despite the Jet’s recent winning streak, questions persist about Wilson’s suitability as the starting quarterback since he filled in for the injured Aaron Rodgers.Colin Cowherd’s tweet, stating that Zach Wilson struggles with pressure, sparked mixed reactions from fans. Some fans came to Wilson’s defense, blaming the Jets’ subpar offensive line for his struggles. One fan argued that Wilson has shown potential, while another with the challenging circumstances he faces due to a lack of protection.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ColinCowherd/status/1721736369301766197?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/StellarMILRock3/status/1721740365274001432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rikoruss31/status/1721737709469745231?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A significant portion of the fans voiced their discomfort on X, advocating for the replacement of Zach Wilson as the Jet’s starting QB and suggesting veteran backup Trevor Siemian as an alternative. Their concerns were palpable, with one fan openly criticizing Wilson’s performance, while another emphasized the necessity for a timely decision given the Jets’ formidable defense.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Baby_Jesus14/status/1721706649583251582?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NJLegend0512/status/1721733349251707331?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

A more extreme viewpoint surfaced, with one fan asserting that Coach Robert Saleh should face consequences for entrusting Wilson, a decision they deemed detrimental to the team’s otherwise dominant defense.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/draftniks/status/1721744076679049255?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jets’ Quarterback Woes Continue With Aaron Rodgers Missing in Action

Zach Wilson’s journey as the New York Jets quarterback began unexpectedly after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles. Moreover, he has struggled to fill the void left by the four-time MVP. In the game against the Chargers, Wilson managed 264 passing yards but faced seven sacks and lost two fumbles.

Zach’s difficulty sensing pressure was evident. The Jets have suffered three games with 10 points or fewer this season. In the 2023 season, Zach has made 127 completions out of 218 passing attempts, accumulating 1,337 passing yards with a 58.3% completion rate. Stats per ESPN.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NextGenStats/status/1721747648150184025?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

These statistics are generally considered average for a quarterback aspiring to be among the league’s best. However, he has faced significant pressure, being sacked 23 times in eight games, while managing 5 passing touchdowns. The New York Jets, now at 4-4, slipped to third place in the AFC East following their recent loss. Zack Wilson will aim for improvement as they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. The Raiders boast the eighth-best pass defense in the NFL this season, making it crucial for Wilson and the Jets’ offense to find consistency for a shot at the season’s contention.