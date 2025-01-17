“We All Think The Chicago Bears Organization Is Shi*e”: Pat McAfee Explains Why He Doesn’t Believe Ben Johnson Would Take the HC Job In Chicago

Seven teams moved on from their head coaches ahead of the 2025 offseason. The most predictable move of all has already transpired, with Mike Vrabel filling the New England Patriots vacancy. With Vrabel off the market, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson becomes the most sought-after candidate available. He should have his pick of the litter, and Pat McAfee advises him to choose wisely.

The two teams that have been linked the most with Johnson are the Chicago Bears and the Las Vegas Raiders. While there was some steam behind the Bears early on, it seems the Raiders are making a hard run at the offensive guru. Although neither team is considered the most polished in the league, McAfee was especially anti-Bears for some reason.

“I think we all think the Chicago Bears organization is shi*e… It seems like a bit of a shi*e show. So whenever we hear Ben Johnson, we think back to last year when Ben Johnson was very picky about where I go. Because he has options.”

"I know everybody has Ben Johnson anointed to the Raiders but I'm not in that camp right now.. I don't know where he's gonna go but he's gonna have three realistic options.. Why is everybody ignoring Chicago when it comes to Ben Johnson" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/oFuvEbdGrz — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 17, 2025

McAfee was discussing the different head coaching vacancies with NFL insider Adam Schefter. Like us, he was confused as to why the Bears were being downplayed and the Raiders were getting propped up. If the Bears are a “shi*e” organization, what does that make a Raiders outfit that has had 12 head coaches and zero playoff wins in the last 21 seasons?

Schefter essentially ruled out the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys as landing spots for Johnson, but he clearly believes the Bears are a great destination for the 38-year-old.

Schefter likes Ben Johnson for the Chicago Bears

Obviously, there are organizational issues (as there would be in Vegas), but Ben Johnson will likely choose a franchise that lets him do things his way. Johnson is not only picky, but he also knows his value, and he’s going to use that to get the ideal situation for himself.

The Bears have more quality on their roster than any of the other teams without a head coach, save perhaps the Cowboys. They have a massive talent at QB, Caleb Williams, who just needs to be unlocked. Just look at how Ben Johnson turned Jared Goff from a trade throw-in to an MVP candidate in three years. And there’s also a ton of other young talents on that offense that can make an impact.

Then you look at what the Raiders are working with, and boy, is it slim pickings. Apart from wideout Jakobi Meyers and rookie sensation Brock Bowers, there’s next to no talent in that offensive group. They’ve also got the No. 6 pick, which means they won’t be able to draft a top QB, even from this subpar draft class.

Last year, Johnson could have chosen to go to the Washington Commanders, who were basically guaranteed Jayden Daniels at the No. 2 pick. He balked. Schefter broke down the impact of that reality on Johnson’s decision.

“If you’re picking the Raiders, you’re telling me that Ben Johnson turned down the chance to go coach Jayden Daniels last year so he could go to a place, this year, in Las Vegas, without a top pick, without a quarterback, that plays in a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, Andy Reid, Jim Harbaugh, and Sean Payton. Does that make sense to you?”

The ESPN insider laid it out so well that he nearly convinced McAfee of his opinion, but not quite. The NFC North is also a tough division to play in, as the former punter pointed out. While McAfee framed it as a negative to play the Lions twice a year, we believe it would be a positive. Johnson created those schemes – he surely knows how to defeat them.

To further illustrate just how little the public knows about what’s going on, we look at the betting odds for these teams’ next head coaches.

Ben Johnson is the -200 odds favorite to be the Bears head coach. But, he’s also the favorite to be the Raiders’ next coach, though with slightly lower probability odds at +150. Johnson is also in the mix for the Jaguars gig apparently, as he’s 3rd on their odds leaderboard at +250.