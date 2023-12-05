Skip Bayless Takes a Dig at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs for Horrid Show Infront of Taylor Swift; “She Went All the Way to Green Bay, Wisconsin for That?”

The Kansas City Chiefs faced the Green Bay Packers in a crucial Week 13 matchup, both aiming for playoff contention. Andy Reid’s Chiefs were fighting for the top seed in the AFC, while Matt LaFleurs’ Packers were eyeing a wild-card spot in the NFC.

Advertisement

Jordan Love’s stellar performance led the Green Bay Packers to a 27-19 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champions. Putting salt to the wound, NFL Analyst Skip Bayless expressed his displeasure over the Chiefs’ subpar performance after the game.

He tweeted out his dissatisfaction with their lackluster display in front of Grammy Winner Taylor Swift. Skip questioned if Taylor Swift traveled to Wisconsin only to witness a disappointing loss.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1731535669275856913?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Taylor Swift made her fifth appearance at a Chiefs game this season, clearly cheering for Travis Kelce and his teammates. She arrived at the Lambeau Field with Patrick Mahomes’ wife in the Chiefs’ colors. The two were captured by the cameras, bundled up against the cold. Interestingly, NFL fans had varied reactions to the ‘Love Story’ singer’s presence.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DwayneStone1/status/1731536847417802798?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MoneyTeamAngel/status/1731536302300955135?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A disgruntled fan, attributing the Kansas City Chiefs loss to questionable refereeing, commented that Taylor Swift witnessed a robbery, empathizing with fans who feel their team was unfairly treated. Another fan humorously speculated about a Taylor Swift song immortalizing the refs’ perceived bias against the Chiefs.

Advertisement

Many echoed NFL analyst Skip Bayless’ sentiment. One fan suggested that Taylor Swift’s luck had run out for the Chiefs and many affirmed Skip Bayless’ take.

Patrick Mahomes Acknowledges Chiefs’ Loss to Good Strategy

Jordan Love’s exceptional primetime display in the Packers’ 27–19 upset against the Chiefs is undeniable. Love is steering Green Bay toward a promising postseason with a current three-game winning streak. Importantly, his trajectory indicates he could be the Packers’ future star quarterback, securing the franchise’s presence in the playoff picture for years. Mahomes said, per KMBC 9:

“They had a good game plan. Played a good game. Jordan played great. But at the end of the day, if you make too many mistakes against a good football team, you lose.”

After the game, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes accepted the no-call without dispute, supporting the officials’ decision to let the players play. Mahomes while addressing reporters, expressed his approval of allowing physicality at the end of the game.

Despite potential frustration on social media, Mahomes refrained from complaining, emphasizing his responsibility to make better throws. Travis Kelce also echoed Mahomes’s sentiments, taking accountability for the loss.