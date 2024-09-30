Kirk Cousins Stays Unshaken While Other QBs Smash Helmets After Loss to Chiefs

Oct 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Defeating the Kansas City Chiefs is becoming a tough task for other NFL teams. And not so surprisingly, it is also becoming a source of frustration for some of the NFL’s top quarterbacks.

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, Chargers’ Justin Herbert, and Bengals’ Joe Burrow, all known for their competitive spirit, have succumbed to the heat of the moment this season. After losses to the Chiefs, all three quarterbacks were seen slamming their helmets on the ground in sheer frustration.

Jackson, for instance, threw his helmet after a loss to the Patrick Mahomes-led team in the season opener when a potential TD was overturned in the last second. For the Ravens quarterback, five straight defeats in six NFL games against his nemesis must have been too much to bear.

Next came the Chiefs vs. Bengals, where Cincinnati ended up losing 26-25 to Kansas City after a controversial pass interference call — which triggered Burrows’ anger, leading him to hurl his helmet to the ground.

The latest outburst, meanwhile, is from Justin Herbert. Despite nursing an ankle injury, he showed up for the Week 4 clash between the Chiefs and Charges — only to lose to them 17-10. After a missed field goal shattered his team’s chances of pulling off the win, the star quarterback was seen slamming his helmet.

Every QB who loses to the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/mGRczhOtOR — Chiefs Focus (@ChiefsFocus) September 30, 2024

However, one quarterback who truly stood apart is Falcons’ playmaker Kirk Cousins. Even as his team narrowly lost to the Chiefs, 22-17, no headlines have surfaced about any outburst on the sidelines. Applaudable, indeed.

Cousins had his frustrating moments as well. He got two chances to lead the Falcons to a win in the final minutes. However, both of those attempts failed.

This could warrant a helmet-smashing, but Cousins stayed composed. Instead, the star quarterback acknowledged his on-field mistakes in the post-game interview.

“I feel like we’ve left a lot of opportunities out there on the field. I look forward to getting better,” the QB said afterward.

That being said, it’s not always the Chiefs’ opponents who are seen slamming helmets. Even Mahomes, typically known for his composed demeanor, succumbed to pressure like Jackson, Herbert, and Burrow.

Mahomes lost his cool twice last year

Patrick Mahomes is often considered the benchmark for NFL Quarterback — all thanks to his clutch performance, football IQ, and versatility. On top of this, he has always been able to maintain a calm demeanor, whether during on-field showdowns or when facing tough questions in an interview.

However, even the two-time MVP sometimes loses his cool. Last year, in a matchup against the Patriots on the road, Mahomes appeared highly disappointed after throwing an interception intended for TE Blake Bell in the first half.

The interception halted the Chiefs’ momentum and gave their opponent the chance to capitalize. This led to Mahomes slamming his helmet on the ground.

This, however, was not the first time the Chiefs QB showed his emotions. The week before facing the Patriots, he had a similar reaction after a controversial call from the referees that arguably contributed to the Chiefs’ loss against the Buffalo Bills.