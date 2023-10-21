Frustrated Tom Brady Who Wanted Out Of Michigan Was Given a Valuable Advice By His Psychologist That Changed His Career

Tom Brady wasn’t always a big name, as we know him today. In the late 90s, when he started his college journey in Michigan, he struggled to get reps in practice. Not only this but also he was way below in the depth chart. However, when he consulted his sports psychologist, he was given a piece of valuable advice that changed the way he looked at opportunities.

In a tweet by Billy Oppenheimer, Tom Brady was a frustrated young player who struggled to get enough reps. However, Harden changed the way Brady perceived his time on the field, giving his game a new life.

TB12’s Frustrated Start at the University of Michigan

Brady’s name is synonymous with a multitude of accolades, a testament to his dominance in the league for over 2 decades. However, like any other striving athlete, Brady’s journey was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. His journey at the University of Michigan suffered a rocky start, full of frustrations.

In his second year, he was far from the gridiron, receiving just two practice reps due to his low spot on the depth chart. His frustration led to a crucial conversation with his coach, even discussing his transfer from Michigan, which eventually ended up giving him a new perspective.

Brady raised his concerns with the coach, pointing out that the other quarterbacks got more opportunities on the field. In response to his concerns, the coach asked Brady to consult the sports psychologist Greg Harden while telling him to step his game up a notch.

“If you’re going to be the best, you have to beat out the best,” advised the coach.

Tom Brady never ceases to surprise his fans with his omnipresence and enthusiasm, even after his retirement. Back in the day, Brady chose to follow the advice of his coach and the psychologist, which he believes was a defining moment of his life.

Tom Brady Followed His Coach’s Advice to Greatness

TB12 followed his coach’s advice as he went to see the sports psychologist Greg Harden, a sports psychologist who worked in Michigan’s athletic department. Harden, on the other hand, gave Brady effective advice, which stood in proximity to what the coach had said.

“Just go out there and focus on doing the best you can with those 2 reps. Make them as perfect as you possibly can,” he replied.

Harden delivered a simple yet effective message to Brady. He reminded Brady that he came to Michigan to become the best. Moreover, he advised him to make the most out of the two reps, infusing them with energy.

Brady followed the guidance and realized that with unwavering focus and commitment, he could write his own destiny. He reminisces about the change it brought to his point of view.

“Soon it went from getting 2 reps to getting 4 reps. Then from 4 to 10 before you knew it. With this new mindset that Greg instilled in me to focus on what you can control, to focus on what you’re getting, not what anyone else is getting, to treat every rep like it’s the Super Bowl-eventually I became the starter,” Brady later revealed.

While Greg Harden made a long-lasting impact on Brady, his own focus, the willingness to learn and be guided by the coach and psychologist, took him a long way. He went on to lead the Patriots to 6 Super Bowls, etching his name in the annals of history. A shift in mindset lifted him to become one of the greatest football players we know to date.