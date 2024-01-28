Taylor Swift and Simone Biles’ Game Day Fits Expose Gaps in NFL’s $20 Billion Merch Strategy

After bringing massive female attention to the NFL, now Taylor Swift has even made obvious the gaping hole in the league’s merchandising. Is the league neglecting its female fanbase? In an interesting take by business analyst Joe Pompliano, he laid bare how Taylor Swift’s game-day fits are actually revealing how the NFL has failed to entice its female fanbase with its merch.

Reportedly, women constitute nearly half of the audience in the NFL with WAGS garnering attention for their vocal support. However, they have faced stagnation for decades in the merchandise as most pieces are unisex or made with male designs in mind. Kristen, who struck the limelight for her feminine yet resounding take on the Chiefs jersey for Taylor Swift offered a great example of this awaiting change. Joe Pompliano updated the numbers on the existing merchandise, calling for a change in the process.

Amidst the general consensus and love for fan apparel worn by Taylor Swift, a few others also pointed at the existing female apparel lines being executed at the time. A Michigan alumnus highlighted that the team has collaborations with brands like Lulumelon and Victoria’s Secret for female fans. Another one pointed out at the Fanatics Women Jersey line that is a start in that direction.

Pompliaona further makes an argument for the league to partner up with Kristen on a collection for every team. If this does end up happening, it will be interesting to see how they are able to mass-produce the unique products Kristen has now come to be known for.

It’s disheartening that the most recent pieces that give a call for female NFL apparel date back to a decade ago. In a piece by the NY Times, the philosophy of “Shrink it, Pink it” was belittled for only reducing the size and changing the color to pink to serve the female fan segments. Forbes, as early as 2013, suggested that women make up 45% of NFL fans.

However, the idea to serve women who constitute 70-80% of consumer spending, has remained untapped. Kristen Juszczyk’s viral designs, not just for Taylor but also for other celebrities, have turned the spotlight on what NFL’s female merch could be.

It All Started With Simone Biles and Taylor Swift

Kristen Juszczyk, who became the center of this narrative is the creative force behind fashion brand ‘Origin’. The wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, took NFL fashion by storm with her custom pieces for Taylor Swift. She also remained the creative mind behind Brittany Mahomes’ classic outfits that shone brightly amidst the Chiefs games.

Kristen gained over 500k followers on Instagram overnight as Taylor Swift wore her ’87’ jacket to the Arrowhead in support of boyfriend Travis Kelce.

In another instance, the decorated gymnast and wife of Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles wore a leather jacket sporting the “Mrs. Owens” emblem at the Packers-Cowboys game.

The pieces earned the limelight, making a case for female fans beyond shrunken jerseys and sweatshirts, like Taylor Swift’s jacket. As the fervor around Juszczyk’s designs continues, there emerges a hopeful prospect for the future of NFL women’s apparel. There’s anticipation for a transformative collaboration in the NFL. But, the stir also has the potential to recognize women as true fans making them an important part of football.