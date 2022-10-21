“Calm The F**K Down”: Furious Kyler Murray Spotted Yelling At Coach Kliff Kingsbury During Saints Clash

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) talks with his teammates on the sidelines during their game against the New Orleans Saints at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Nfl Cardinals Saints Photos New Orleans Saints At Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray was absolutely livid with coach Kliff Kingsbury towards the end of the second quarter during the clash against the Saints.

Arizona Cardinals versus New Orleans Saints turned out to be an entertaining Thursday Night Football clash. Lots of plays, heated exchanges, and some high octane action, this is exactly what the fans were hoping for.

The Cardinals got off to a slow start in the first quarter and were trailing by 4 points before the start of the second. However, it would be fair to say that the Murray-led Cardinals came out all guns blazing in the second quarter scoring as many as 25 points.

Going into the third quarter with a 14 point lead, it was always going to be tough for the Saints to make a comeback. They tried in the final few minutes but apart from reducing the deficit a little, they weren’t able to do much.

For the Saints, QB Andy Dalton had 4 TDs for 361 along with 3 interceptions. On the other hand, Kyler Murray scored a solitary touchdown with 204 yards and no interception.

Kyler Murray Yells At Coach Kingsbury

What ended up getting a lot of attention during the clash was QB Kyler Murray’s angry outburst directed towards team coach Kilff Kingsbury.

As the first half was about to end, while they were on the Saints’ 2-yard line, the Cardinals were forced to burn their final timeout before halftime. Apparently, this left Cardinals QB Kyler Murray incredibly angry.

He was seen walking towards the sidelines yelling at coach Kingsbury. It appears as if Murray was saying “Calm the F*** Down,” while moving towards the coach.

The TNF cameras picked up some K1 frustration after the Cardinals burned their last timeout of the half. pic.twitter.com/59iY5Nvmsg — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) October 21, 2022

DeAndre Hopkins had to intervene in order to actually calm things down. Other members of the coaching staff were also seen trying to end the heated exchange as soon as possible.

Thankfully for the Cardinals, everything panned out perfectly as they scored a touchdown on the next play and eventually ended up winning the encounter in an emphatic fashion.

This win will surely give the Cardinals a lot of confidence after a dodgy start to the season. On the other hand, the Saints have gone down even further and have now lost 5 out of their 7 games.

