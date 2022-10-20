footer logo
NFL Sack Leaders: Origin of The Term ‘Sack,’ Last Season & All Time Leaders; Everything You Need To Know

Suyash Deep Sinha
|Thu Oct 20 2022

Baker Mayfield and Nick Bosa

Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Sacks have always been a delight for defenses and a nightmare for offenses. Let’s take a look at some of the best NFL sack leaders.

Not a lot of things on the defensive side of football are more exciting than sacking the quarterback. It energizes your entire team, the fans, and puts your opponent in a difficult position. This is the play to make if you want to change the momentum.

For the unversed, in football, a sack occurs when a defender tackles the quarterback behind the line of scrimmage while the quarterback is in possession of the ball. Sacks result in down and yardage loss and are most likely to happen during a blitz, which occurs when the defense sends extra players to rush the quarterback.

Sacks has been in the NFL since we can remember. While they’ve always been a defense’s dream and an offense’s nightmare, many football fans are unaware of the origins of the term “sack.”

The Merriam Webster dictionary defines a sack as “a usually rectangular-shaped bag.” If that’s the case, what does it have to do with the football term “sack”? It may seem unlikely, but these two spellings of the same word are more closely related than you think.

David ‘Deacon’ Jones, a Hall of Fame defensive lineman in the NFL and one of the most prolific sack artists in NFL history, popularized the term. He began using the term after hearing it used by his coach, George Allen, during one of his motivational speeches.

Some all time best sack leaders in the NFL

  1. Bruce Smith 200 sacks
  2. Reggie White 198 sacks
  3. Kevin Greene 160 sacks
  4. Julius Peppers 159.5 sacks
  5. Chris Doleman 150.5 sacks
  6. Michael Strahan 141.5 sacks
  7. Jason Taylor 139.5 sacks
  8. Terrell Suggs 139 sacks
  9. Demarcus Ware 138.5 sacks
  10. Richard Dent / John Randle 137.5 sacks

NFL sack leaders for 2021-22

Name                                Team                                      Age                     Sacks in 2021-22

Maxx Crosby                Las Vegas Raiders                  24                                   8

Khalil mack                  Los Angles Chargers              31                                    6

Chandler Jones           Las Vegas Raiders                   32                                10.5

Danielle Hunter          Minnesota Vikings                  27                                   6

Joye Bosa                     Los Angeles Chargers             27                                 10.5

Nick Bosa                     San Francisco 49ers                24                                 15.5

Trey Hendrickson      Cincinnati Bengals                   27                                   14

Aaron Donald             Los Angeles Rams                     31                                  12.5

T.J. Watt                      Pittsburgh Steelers                    27                                 22.5

Myles Garrett             Cleveland Browns                      26                                   16

