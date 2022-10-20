Antonio Brown Labelled a ‘Mindless Creep’ After His Latest Jibe At Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Bundchen

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) the touchdown scored by running back Ronald Jones (27) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown just can’t stop insulting Tom Brady and his family and the NFL fans are not finding it amusing.

Antonio Brown, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons since his unceremonious departure from the team.

The wide receiver removed his pads during the Buccaneers’ game at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets and exited the game before being released a day later.

Since the rumors about Brady and Gisele surfaced, Antonio Brown has been repeatedly posting things about Tom and Gisele. Earlier, AB posted a photo of himself hugging Gisele on Instagram.

After that, he posted an image on Twitter where TB was leaving the house and Gisele and his daughter were standing at the gate while AB was inside, with the caption “Daddy no longer lives here.”

Brown simply couldn’t help sharing inane comments about Tom Brady and Gisele’s rumored divorce on social media.

Antonio Brown Is Back With Another Cringey Post

Just when you thought Antonio Brown couldn’t possibly outdo himself, he did it again. This time, he once again went after Tom Brady and his possible divorce from Gisele. On Twitter, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver posted another status pointing to TB and Gisele.

he said i’m hitting his girl i’m like what girl ohhh her that’s our girl in lil baby voice Heyyyyyyyyyyyyy — AB (@AB84) October 19, 2022

Like every time, people on Twitter started reprimanding Brown right away. The public reaction to Brown’s tweet demonstrates that people will not accept such remarks about TB and Gisele.

People immediately begin referring to Brown as Mentally retarded former NFL player who couldn’t do anything apart from controversy for being in limelight. Some People even call out Brown being a creep.

Among the many things Brown has said recently about Brady, this one seems to merit a response. It’s one thing to go after Brady, but it’s quite another to involve his family in whatever bizarre vendetta Brown has against his former teammate.

Given their history, it’s truly mind-boggling to see how hard Brown is going after Brady. What kind of person takes delight and basks in the glory of someone else’s family struggles outside of the workplace?

