Geno Smith Admittedly Uses Deion Sanders’ Mantra To Commit To Excellence

Deion Sanders used to be an icon during his NFL days. He currently sports the avatar ‘Coach Prime’ for the Colorado Buffaloes. But back in his days as a Falcons’ cornerback, he was a household name in every NFL fan’s heart. What set Deion apart from others was his brazen outspokenness and the personality he would lead by. Among the current generation of players, Geno Smith spoke about the inspiration he draws from Deion, which has helped him become the “best-dressed player” in the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks QB has been the lifeline of the team ever since he left the Chargers to join them in 2019. Three years later, Smith was selected for his first Pro Bowl and received the award for the Comeback Player of the Year. And he did all of that while showing up in style, wearing some of the most extravagant outfits that the sport has seen.

Geno Smith is one of the most well-dressed athletes in the NFL, besides names like Travis Kelce, Odell Beckham Jr., Christian McAffrey, and many more. He has Prime Time Sanders to thank for that.

On the latest episode of the ‘Up and Adams’ show, Geno Smith joined Kaya Adams to talk about his dressing sense and what motivates him to always be on point with his outfits. He quoted Deion’s famous saying and highlighted how a player must feel confident about himself in order to produce good results on the gridiron.

“It’s like you said, I grew up in the 90s, watching Dion Sanders Prime Time. “You look good, you feel good, you play good.” I mean that’s the way it is. I put my clothes on with that excellence, I walk with that. I just have that mindset.“

Moreover, Smith corrected Adams when she referred to him as the “best-dressed quarterback,” which didn’t sit right with the QB, who interrupted her with the word “player.”

Kay: “Are you the BEST DRESSED quarterback in the league?” Geno Smith: “Player. Not just quarterback.” We know where @GenoSmith3 stands … who do YOU think is the best dressed NFL player??? ⤵️@heykayadams @Seahawks pic.twitter.com/04OppP56Pt — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 25, 2024

Geno Smith claims himself to be the best-dressed player, instead of the quarterback

Geno Smith is a man who’s always dripped out, as the kids today say. With each season witnessing a drastic rise in his dressing sense, Smith has also been performing spectacularly for the team by maintaining a 90 rating throughout his time with the Seahawks.

He is confident enough to realize his talent, along with acknowledging he’s one of the best-styled players on the 200-yard field, instead of being the best-dressed quarterback.

Moreover, this screeching tone of confidence and being able to stare at the challenges head-on, are the base attributes of Deion Sanders, who seems to be Smith’s inspiration. And just like Deion, Smith doesn’t take too well to being second-best and he sure didn’t accept it when Kaya Adams mistakenly downplayed his dressing game against other NFL players.

This sort of mentality has Deion Sanders written all over it. Such an approach will most likely take Smith to similar heights of glory as it did for the former cornerback turned coach.