Geno Smith Contract: Insider Cites Underpayment and Russell Wilson Example to Predict Seahawks QB’s Future

There were rumors the Seattle Seahawks would make quarterback Geno Smith a cap casualty last offseason. When a team resets at head coach, it’s fairly common for them to do so at quarterback as well. However, the Seahawks elected to retain Smith for Mike Macdonald’s first year at the helm.

Smith is having a decent season. Through 16 weeks, he ranked fourth in the NFL in completion percentage (70.1%) and third in passing yards (3,937). But he also has the second-most interceptions in the league (15) and just 17 touchdown passes. This overall level of production has Smith’s future in flux, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“The Seahawks love Geno Smith as a player [and] as a person. And while he has had some inconsistencies, the coaches do feel they could have done more to help him from a scheme standpoint… that said, the exploding quarterback market does complicate his future. I’m told that Geno is looking for a commitment in the organization.”

Smith is slated to have a $38.5 million cap hit – and is owed $25 million in cash – in 2025, the final season of the three-year contract he inked in 2023. That massive check isn’t necessarily reflective of how he has played, but also doesn’t rival the going rate for top-tier quarterbacks these days, which touches around $50M, making him look underpaid. It’s why Seattle will likely explore every option this offseason.

Albert Breer: The Seahawks routinely scout quarterbacks

Seattle has drafted only seven quarterbacks in the 21st century. The earliest of those selections was Russell Wilson (No. 75 overall) in 2012. They’ve not chosen a quarterback in the first round since 1993 (Rick Mirer). Only the New Orleans Saints (1971) and Dallas Cowboys (1989) have gone longer without picking a signal-caller in round one.

This track record would leave many to believe the Seahawks don’t prioritize the position. In reality, that couldn’t be more incorrect. Breer reported Seattle investigates draft-eligible quarterbacks every offseason, regardless of their employment of a franchise signal-caller.

“[I] expect the Seahawks to continue to look at their future. That’s what they’ve always done… even when Russell Wilson was entrenched as the starter and still in his twenties, they did a deep dive into Patrick Mahomes [and] Josh Allen… with Geno [Smith] at 34 years old… they’ll do it again.”

There were rumors the Seahawks tried trading up for Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft. His connections to the Pacific Northwest – played for Washington in college, and his Huskies offensive coordinator (Ryan Grubb) became Seattle’s OC – justified that desire.

With Smith having one year remaining on his contract, this may be the perfect time in Seattle to take a first-round quarterback. He’d be able to sit behind Smith as a rookie before taking the reins in 2026. The Seahawks would likely need to acquire a higher draft choice to land one of the consensus top quarterbacks in the class, but if there’s one they love and believe they can develop, the cost would be worth it.