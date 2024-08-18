George Kittle Credits Wife Claire for Organizing the Team Workout at Their Nashville Home

George Kittle transformed his Nashville home into a training facility for his San Francisco 49ers teammates, as they took a trip down there for their preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans. However, it wasn’t George’s idea to host the team at their Nashville home to give them a taste of country living, it was his wife Claire who made it happen.

Realizing that they had all the amenities at home with a football field and gym, Claire took the initiative to reach out to the team’s logistics coordinator to organize everything without even consulting George.

The five-time Pro Bowler, during an interview on the ‘Up and Adams’ show, openly acknowledged his wifey’s contribution to single-handedly managing everything and said:

“She went above my head! She didn’t even really ask me. She just called our logistics guy, Michael Slap, who we work with all the time, and she goes, ‘I’ll just talk to him. Don’t worry about it.'”

Players including Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, Deommodore Lenoir, Charvarius Ward, Malik Collins, Leonard Floyd, Danny Gray, Jake Brendel, Kyle Juszczyk, and Jauan Jennings were among the 20 people who were invited for the team workout at Kittle’s countryside property.

Other than that, strength coaches and staff members made up for the rest.

As per the TE, the family’s chef prepared lunch for everyone. Even though the team workout together was short, the warm hospitality and careful arrangements made by George and Claire impressed all the attendees.

It looks like the team workout at Nashville was the perfect way to build some off-field chemistry among the 49ers before the NFL season kicks off in September.

As the conversation with Kay Adams shifted, George jokingly shared how his wifey is surprisingly more competitive than him despite his status as an All-Pro player.

Kittle admits Claire’s competitiveness keeps their home lively

The TE credited Claire’s competitive nature to her background as a basketball player first in high school and then with the Iowa Hawkeyes. So much so, that it extends to their daily lives and sometimes even beyond him.

“She likes to win. She was an athlete, and now she’s not an athlete anymore, so that competitiveness needs somewhere to go, and that’s with me. She’s always very competitive with me.”

But that’s a blessing in disguise because this consistent competitive vibe brings a lively energy to their home, something that Kittle values. George also pointed out Claire’s ability to “switch off” when it’s time to unwind and “lay down on the couch, watch a movie, and completely zone out.”

Moreover, the 2017 NFL Draftee revealed that Claire’s competitive spirit positively influences his focus on game days and during practices and pushes him to perform well. That sounds like a match made in heaven!