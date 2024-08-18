George Kittle Offers Fans a Chance To Meet Him On the Sidelines Pregame With Free Ticket

The San Francisco 49ers are an incredible team to watch. But imagine getting to meet one of their biggest stars, George Kittle, up close and personal. Thanks to a new partnership with Alltroo, that dream could become a reality for one lucky fan.

Advertisement

In a massive update just before the 2024 season, Kittle is offering a unique opportunity for his fans, to not just watch the game but experience it from the sidelines before kickoff. Through Alltroo, Kittle has an incredible package, consisting of two tickets to a 49ers game, pregame sideline passes, flights to San Francisco, and hotel accommodations.

And the best part is that you get to meet George Kittle, one of the finest tight ends in the league. George Kittle’s excitement about the event was clear in his invitation clip, where he called fans to join him.

“I’m giving you the awesome opportunity to come to a game this year. Meet me on the sideline pregame, have fantastic seats, stay at a great hotel, and enjoy yourself at a Niners football game,” announced Kittle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Kittle (@gkittle)

The giveaway is for a lucky winner amongst those who support his cause ‘Operation Freedom Paws’. The project aims to help the veterans and those dealing with disabilities and trauma through the help of a service dog.

That being said, the offer by George Kittle is a once-in-a-lifetime experience is open until November 22nd, 2024, and the winner will be announced on December 18th. No donation or payment is necessary to enter, making it accessible to all fans. So, whether you’re a die-hard 49ers supporter or just someone who admires Kittle’s energy, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss!

George Kittle’s Wife is As Excited as Anyone with His ‘Too Good to Be True’ Offer

To meet George Kittle, and with the kind of package that he has curated is already too good to be true. It’s no wonder fans are excited, but one reaction stood out—Kittle’s wife, Claire, playfully commented, “Hi I like you,” adding a touch of humour to the mix.

Many others also shared their excitement in the comment section.

Fans are excited with George Kittle’s offer but not as much as his wife Claire pic.twitter.com/njitaOPkp1 — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) August 17, 2024

As for Alltroo, the company aims at raising money for charity by offering amazing experiences like this one. By uniting the power of goodwill, Alltroo creates unique opportunities for fans while supporting important causes. This partnership with Kittle is just one example of how they’re making a difference and connecting fans with their favorite athletes.