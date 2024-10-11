mobile app bar

George Kittle Tackles Scoring Drought: Key Insights from 49ers’ 36-24 Victory Over Seahawks

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

George Kittle

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates on his way to the locker room following a victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

With an impressive 36-24 win over the Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers climbed to the top spot in the NFC West standings on Thursday night. Despite battling several injuries, including a new one to Jordan Mason, their 3-3 record feels special. This victory extended their winning streak over the Seahawks to six straight games, including in the playoffs.

The game had its ups and downs. The 49ers initially led by 20 points, but the Seahawks made a comeback in the third quarter with 14 points. However, the 49ers dominated the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points to secure a 36-24 win. Notably, the 49ers also put up 13 points in the second quarter, making it two quarters with 10 plus points.

The Seahawks’ major issue was their scoring limitation to the third quarter, where they registered a game-high 14 points. They added a combined 10 points from the remaining three quarters, which is indeed a low count against the 49ers’ defense. Notably, the Seahawks failed to capitalize when it mattered most, even when the 49ers’ top running back, Jordan Mason, suffered an injury.

Meanwhile, the key players for the 49ers—Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle—all had impressive performances. Purdy returned to form with 255 yards and three touchdowns, boasting an impressive quarterback rating of 129.3, though his pass attempts (18-of-28) could use improvement.

George Kittle was the star with two touchdowns and five catches for 58 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown run. This is a positive sign for the 49ers, who have struggled with scoring. Earlier, the 49ers had a combined 94 points from their last four games, averaging a lowly 23.50 points per game. Kittle’s impressive outing proved to be the difference in overcoming the touchdown drought.

Deebo Samuel excelled in the running game, catching three passes for 100 yards. Rookie Malik Mustapha also made a significant impact with his first career interception, picking off Geno Smith in just his second NFL start.

Despite these positives, the injury to Jordan Mason is concerning. Post-injury, he had only one carry for eight yards in the second half.

For the Seahawks, defense remains a weak link. They have conceded 117 points in their last three games—against the Lions, 49ers, and Giants—averaging 39 points per game. Additionally, they have allowed opposing quarterbacks to excel in the last three games, with Jared Goff achieving 100 percent completion, Daniel Jones bouncing back, and now Brock Purdy shining with a 250-plus yard game.

In summary, it was a stellar game for the 49ers, while the Seahawks have many issues (especially on the defense) to address before their October 19 game against the Falcons.

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

