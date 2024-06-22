“Get Well Barry”: Detroit’s Lone Legend Worries NFL World With Health Scare

Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders shared some troubling news recently, notifying his supporters that he experienced a ‘health scare’ related to his heart. While not many details were shared about the issue, Sanders noted in his social media post that it was ‘unexpected’ and occurred over Father’s Day weekend, urging fans to remain ‘vigilant’ even when they are ‘feeling fine’.

Approaching his 56th birthday in July, Sanders also extended heartfelt thanks to his ‘amazing doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals’ for their exceptional care during his health ordeal. He continued by thanking everyone for keeping him in their prayers during this challenging time.

Sanders said in closing that he now aims to focus on his health and well-being, as advised by his doctors. As soon as this post surfaced online, worried fans quickly flocked to the comments to share their heartfelt well wishes.

For instance, this user said, “I’m glad you are okay Barry and you should definitely prioritize your health. I hope your recovery goes very well “

Another chimed in, noting, “Get well Barry. Was and always will be my favorite player.”

Here are a few additional comments from the post:

Notably, the Detroit Lions’ ‘X’ page also extended their well wishes with a post that said, “Get well soon Barry.”

That said, Sanders might have retired over two and a half decades ago; however, his legacy in the city of Detroit is unprecedented. Even during the NFL Draft 2024, the Hall of Fame running back stood alongside Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan while announcing his former club’s second-round pick, Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Barry Sanders’ Storied Stint in Detroit

The Oklahoma State alum got selected by the Lions during the 1989 NFL draft, right after his Heisman campaign with the Cowboys. He spent exactly 10 seasons with the club, barely missing any games. For reference, in his last five years with the team, Sanders started all 80 games.

When it comes to accolades, Sanders has already etched his name in the history books. With 10 Pro Bowl nods (not missing a single one during his tenure), he solidified himself as one of the best backs in the league. He also earned 6 All-Pro honors and an NFL co-MVP title in 1997.

Sanders called it a career in 1998 when he no longer felt the drive to pursue greatness. The Lions reached the playoffs five times with Sanders on the offensive front but managed to win only once, never advancing past the NFC conference title.

By the end, Sanders had accumulated 15,269 rushing yards (fourth in NFL history) and 99 touchdowns. During his first-year eligibility in 2004, the legendary back was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and rightfully so. Sanders also remains the only Lions player to have his own statue outside of Ford Field.