“Come Aboard and Get That Ring as a RB Coach”: Barry Sanders’ Wish to Play With Patrick Mahomes & Co. Sparks Reddit Buzz

Many die-hard NFL fans know that the legendary Barry Sanders never won a Super Bowl. He finished his NFL career with over 15,000 yards rushing and 99 touchdowns. He made 10 Pro Bowls, had 6 All-Pro selections, and won an MVP. Eventually, the former Lion was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004.

Advertisement

However, Sanders made it there without ever winning a Lombardi. It’s the one trophy that will forever be missing from his cabinet.

Perhaps that’s why, when he was recently asked who he would like to play for today, his answer was the team widely considered the dynasty of the last decade — the Kansas City Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes at the helm.

“I’d love to play for this current version of the Chiefs, absolutely. I’ve always had my eye on the franchise, and it’s great to see the success that they’ve had. And it looks like they’re on the schedule for the Lions once again this season. So, we’ll see, we’ll see you guys this season,” Sanders told Fansided.

Even though his former Detroit Lions are entering a Super Bowl window, Sanders seems to like his chances better with Mahomes and co. And honestly, it’s not the wrong choice.

Chiefs fans clearly agree. They took Sanders’ comments and ran with them on Reddit.

“You know what Barry, come aboard and get that ring as a RB coach,” one wrote.

“We also would love a RB like Barry Sanders on the team,” another said.

Comment

byu/Internal-Bed-3150 from discussion

inKansasCityChiefs

Others jokingly speculated on the 56-year-old possibly coming out of retirement.

“Sanders coming out of retirement confirmed?” they joked.

“I’m old enough to remember that after he retired there were rumors circulating he was coming out of retirement to join the Chiefs when we had Dick Vermeil bringing the greatest show on turf to town,” another recalled.

It was a funny comment section filled with some wishful thinking from Chiefs Kingdom. There’s no chance that Sanders would ever come out of retirement at his age, but it’s fun to imagine how a younger version of himself would’ve fared in today’s game.

Especially with the Chiefs, Sanders and Mahomes would be a lethal duo. Every play-action pass would open up gobs of space for the QB to pick apart defenses because they’d be so worried about the RB’s elusiveness. Sanders would still be an elite athlete whenever he touched the ball, threatening to take it to the house every time.

Not to mention, running back was a weaker position for the Chiefs last season. After Isiah Pacheco went down with a fractured fibula, the team relied on an older Kareem Hunt to take over. He did the best he could, but ultimately looked a bit washed. Then, when Pacheco came back, he was nowhere near as explosive as he previously was.

So, a running back with Sanders’ skill set in his prime would be a dream come true for the Chiefs right now. It’s a position they’ve had a lot of high-potential players fill but have never found a lasting solution.